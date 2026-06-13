Bitcoin Price Today, June 13, 2026: BTC Price Stable Around USD 63,726 as Market Liquidity Settles Following Historic SpaceX IPO

Bitcoin prices exhibited stable, range-bound momentum on Saturday morning, holding at USD 63,726 as of 7:57 AM IST. The flagship cryptocurrency has entered a quiet consolidation phase after weeks of grinding technical corrections and macroeconomic adjustments that pushed it below previous psychological support levels.

The sideways movement was reflected across the broader digital asset ecosystem, with major alternative cryptocurrencies logging minor variations during early Asian trading hours. Market participants reported a distinct drop in speculative derivatives leverage as traders pause to assess the macroeconomic landscape heading into mid-June. Bitcoin Price Today, June 12, 2026: BTC Price Holds Near USD 63,458 Amid Liquidity Shift Ahead of SpaceX Listing.

Bitcoin Price: Capital Flows Balance Out After Blockbuster Tech Flotation

Market analysts note that the weekend stabilization follows the massive liquidity absorption triggered by the SpaceX public listing on Friday. The aerospace giant's debut turned out to be the largest initial public offering in stock market history, raising USD 75 billion and closing its first trading day at a valuation of USD 2.1 trillion.

The immense institutional and retail demand for the listing had initially drained liquid capital from secondary risk-on markets, including digital tokens. However, with the public equity allocation concluded and shares successfully trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX, capital flight from the cryptocurrency sector has visibly decelerated, allowing spot asset prices to form a firm local bottom.

Despite the relief from equity rebalancing pressures, broader systemic headwinds continue to cap aggressive overhead breakout attempts. Total market volumes have remained relatively thin following a massive derivatives liquidation event earlier in the week, leaving institutional desk traders hesitant to build heavy leveraged long positions.

Furthermore, long-term investor sentiment remains constrained by macroeconomic monetary policy. Central banks across major developed markets continue to maintain a "simultaneous hold" on elevated interest rates to combat sticky global producer price inflation, a factor that keeps traditional cash yields competitive and restricts unconstrained speculative capital deployment.

Bitcoin Short-Term Support and Resistance Metrics Intact

On-chain technical indicators suggest that while buying momentum remains conservative, immediate capitulation risks have dropped. Exchange-held Bitcoin reserves continue to linger near multi-year lows, reinforcing the reality that long-term investors are choosing storage over liquidation. Bitcoin Price Today, June 10, 2026: BTC Price Stable Around USD 61,350 Following Institutional ETF Outflows and Corporate Portfolio Rebalancing.

The immediate support floor for the token is expected to be heavily defended by spot buyers between the USD 61,000 and USD 62,500 brackets. On the upside, technical analysts predict that an overhead resistance wall will likely restrict near-term recovery initiatives near the USD 65,000 threshold until a decisive macroeconomic catalyst emerges.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 08:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).