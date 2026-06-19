Bitcoin Price Today, June 19, 2026: BTC Price Stable Around USD 62,925 as Strong US Jobs Data Reinforces Hawkish Federal Reserve Outlook

Bitcoin prices recorded a period of calm consolidation on Friday morning, trading at USD 62,925 as of 7:23 AM IST. The token's latest sideways performance indicates a flattening momentum after a sharp multi-day correction that dragged the flagship asset down from its previous comfort zones above the USD 64,000 threshold.

The broader digital currency asset class showed signs of steadying alongside the premier token, with major alternative cryptocurrencies finding minor support levels during early Asian market hours. Trading desks reported that overall spot volume remained thin, as speculative futures leverage declined ahead of the weekend. Bitcoin Price Today, June 18, 2026: BTC Price Stable Around USD 64,454 as Hawkish Federal Reserve Rate Projection Pressures Risk Assets.

Market analysts point to the latest macroeconomic data from the US Department of Labour as a major catalyst for the recent downward trajectory. Initial jobless claims fell to 226,000 for the week ended June 13, beating consensus estimates and demonstrating persistent resilience within the American workforce.

This unexpected labour market strength arrived just one day after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady between 3.50% and 3.75% during its June meeting. The robust employment numbers have effectively reinforced the central bank's hawkish outlook, prompting institutional allocators to reduce exposure to non-yielding risk assets like cryptocurrencies.

The macroeconomic strain triggered a wave of automated technical selling as Bitcoin dipped directly into a dense concentration of leveraged long positions. Data from on-chain analytics platforms highlighted a cluster of liquidations between the USD 63,000 and USD 63,500 levels, which accelerated the token's descent before buyers stepped in to absorb the liquid supply.

Furthermore, broader institutional appetite remains constrained by a noticeable slowdown in capital inflows. Market data indicators show that the Chaikin Money Flow has remained negative, reflecting continuous capital rotation out of digital assets and into traditional fixed-income instruments following the hawkish signals from central bank policymakers.

Despite the prevailing macroeconomic headwinds, the internal structural metrics of the crypto market suggest that a local bottom may be forming. Long-term accumulation trends continue to show that permanent holders are retaining their assets in cold storage, which could prevent further cascading liquidations in the coming days. Bitcoin Price Today, June 17, 2026: BTC Price Stable Around USD 65,829 as Market Pauses Ahead of Decisive FOMC Interest Rate Decision.

Technical analysts indicate that the immediate support zone for the asset is established firmly between USD 61,000 and USD 62,000, which has acted as a critical defensive line during recent market pullbacks. On the upside, overhead resistance is anticipated to tightly cap near-term recovery initiatives near the USD 65,000 threshold until global monetary policy expectations shift.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 08:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).