Bitcoin Price Today, May 31, 2026: BTC Price Recovers to USD 74,041 Amid Renewed Institutional Accumulation

Bitcoin prices staged a modest recovery on Sunday morning, rising to USD 74,041 as of 7:46 AM IST. The token's latest movement shows a firm push away from the previous session's multi-day lows of USD 73,332, helping to reverse a portion of the sharp corrections recorded throughout the week.

The sudden upward momentum has provided a wave of relief across the broader digital currency asset class, with major alternative cryptocurrencies stabilising in tandem. Trading analytics reveal an influx of buy orders as traders actively absorbed liquidations during early Asian market hours. Bitcoin Price Today, May 30, 2026: BTC Price Stable Around USD 73,500 Following Sharp Weekly Correction.

Bitcoin Price Slightly Up, Institutional Inflows and Short Squeezes Fuel the Bounce

Market analysts point to a notable shift in market microstructures as the primary driver behind Sunday's positive price action. Following a period of intense selling pressure, heavy short-position accumulation near the USD 73,000 level left the market primed for a technical squeeze, forcing bearish traders to buy back their positions as spot buying picked up.

This short-term squeeze was supported by on-chain data indicating that over USD 450 million worth of institutional capital flowed quietly back into spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds over the weekend. The aggressive accumulation at lower price bands indicates that long-term buyers are treating the macro-driven dip as an entry opportunity.

While global macroeconomic policy headwinds continue to dominate investor conversations, the internal technical metrics of the crypto market remain structurally sound. Exchange reserves have plummeted to fresh multi-year lows, confirming that liquid market supply is tightening significantly. Bitcoin Price Today, May 29, 2026: BTC Price Down to USD 73,332 After Increase.

Traders are now closely tracking overhead technical boundaries, with the immediate resistance zone expected near USD 75,500. A definitive daily close above this threshold could open the doors for a retest of the psychological USD 78,000 level, provided the broader risk-off macroeconomic pressures continue to ease.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 07:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).