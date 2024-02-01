New Delhi, February 1: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that in the last 10 years, the government has targeted each and every household and individual through housing for all, 'har ghar jal', electricity for all, cooking gas for all, bank accounts and financial services for all. "The Indian economy has witnessed profound positive transformation in the last 10 years. The people of India are looking ahead to the future with hope and optimism.

"In the second term, our government doubled down on its responsibilities to build a prosperous country with comprehensive development of all people and all regions. Our government strengthened its mantra to 'sabka saath sabka vikas sabka vishwas'," she said while presenting the interim budget 2024 in Lok Sabha.

"Our development philosophy covered all elements including social inclusivity, and geographical inclusivity through development of all regions. With the whole of nation approach of 'sabka prayas' , the country overcame once in a century pandemic and took long strides towards atma nirbhar Bharat committed to panch pran and laid a solid foundation for the amrit kal," Sitharaman said.

"As a result, our young country has high aspiration, pride in its presence and hope and confidence in a bright future. We expect our government, based on its stupendous work, will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate "

"Our humane and inclusive approach to development is a mark and delebrate departure from earlier approach of provisioning up to village level. In the last 10 years, we have targeted each and every household and individual through housing for all, har ghar jal, electricity for all, cooking gas for all, bank accounts and financial services for all, in record time," the Finance Minister said.

