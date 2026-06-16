Gold Rate Today, June 16, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Retail gold prices (gold rates) in India held steady at elevated levels on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, consolidating after a substantial single-day surge in the previous session. According to data tracked by the financial website GoodReturns, the national average price for 24-carat gold stands at INR 1,51,540 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is trading at INR 1,38,910 per 10 grams. The stabilisation follows a sharp upward move fueled by shifting macroeconomic indicators and key international developments.

Scroll down to check the gold rate today, June 16, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Gold Rate Today, June 15, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

National Average Gold Rate Breakdown

The price metrics across different purities have largely maintained their new baselines following yesterday's multi-percentage rally.

24-Carat Gold (99.9% Purity): Priced at INR 1,51,540 per 10 grams.

22-Carat Gold (91.6% Purity): Priced at INR 1,38,910 per 10 grams.

18-Carat Gold: Priced at INR 1,13,660 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate Today, June 16, 2026

Local market dynamics, local taxes, and octroi continue to create variations in retail pricing across different Indian cities on June 16. In Delhi, retail rates remained firm, with 24-carat gold listed at INR 1,51,690 per 10 grams and 22-carat gold positioned at INR 1,39,060 per 10 grams.

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,39,060 INR 1,51,690 Mumbai INR 1,38,910 INR 1,51,540 Chennai INR 1,40,710 INR 1,53,500 Ahmedabad INR 1,38,960 INR 1,51,590 Kolkata INR 1,38,910 INR 1,51,540 Bengaluru INR 1,38,910 INR 1,51,540 Hyderabad INR 1,38,910 INR 1,51,540 Jaipur INR 1,39,060 INR 1,51,690 Pune INR 1,38,910 INR 1,51,540 Noida INR 1,39,060 INR 1,51,690 Gurugram INR 1,39,060 INR 1,51,690 Ghaziabad INR 1,39,060 INR 1,51,690 Lucknow INR 1,39,060 INR 1,51,690 Bhopal INR 1,38,960 INR 1,51,590 Jodhpur INR 1,36,790* INR 1,49,220* Srinagar INR 1,36,790* INR 1,49,220*

Key Drivers and Market Context

The current consolidation in bullion prices follows a massive surge observed on June 15. According to GoodReturns market reports, the initial price acceleration was heavily influenced by a reported framework agreement between the United States and Iran aimed at easing regional tensions and reopening the critical Strait of Hormuz. While a reduction in geopolitical strain typically cools safe-haven assets like gold, initial reports point to a mixed reaction in energy and currency inflation expectations. The potential implications on the U.S. Federal Reserve's long-term interest rate trajectory kept investors active in the bullion market. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 15, 2026.

Analysts suggest that local jewellers and institutional buyers are holding their bids steady today to observe how international spot prices settle after the recent volatility.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 09:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).