HDFC Bank Stock Update: Share Price Dips Marginally Amidst Profit Booking, Bond Issuance

HDFC Bank's shares are witnessing marginal selling pressure in today's intraday trade, currently trading at ₹784.15. This reflects a slight dip of 0.10% from its previous close of ₹784.90. The stock opened higher at ₹787.65 and touched an intraday high of ₹787.80, before finding support near the day's low of ₹783.10. Volume activity stands at 2,295,412 shares, suggesting somewhat subdued trading compared to the significant moves seen in recent sessions.

HDFCBANK – Stock Updates as of (9:26AM, 17 Jun 2026) LTP ₹784.15 Open ₹787.65 High ₹787.80 Low ₹783.10 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 2,295,412 % Chg -0.10%

Currently, HDFC Bank is trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1,020.50 as of June 15, 2026. The stock is comfortably above its 52-week low of ₹726.65 recorded around the same period. Today's narrow trading range sees the stock holding above recent annual lows, indicating that while there's some profit booking, the selling pressure is not severe enough to test critical annual support levels.

HDFC Bank has been in focus over the past 24-48 hours due to several corporate announcements and broader sector developments. A significant positive catalyst came yesterday with the bank's GIFT City IFSC Banking Unit successfully completing the issuance of USD 750 million senior unsecured bonds. These five-year bonds, carrying a 5.067% annual coupon, are set to be listed on the India International Exchange (IFSC) and NSE IFSC, providing HDFC Bank with enhanced access to offshore funding markets for its banking activities. Reliance Industries Stock Update: Shares Dip Marginally Ahead of Key AGM.

Adding to the news flow, HDFC Bank also allotted over 31.6 lakh equity shares to employees under its ESOP and RSU schemes on June 16, 2026, which led to an increase in its paid-up share capital. Furthermore, a Nomura report released on June 16 highlighted that the Reserve Bank of India's proposed Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] deposit scheme could position HDFC Bank as a "standout beneficiary," potentially attracting a substantial portion of the overall inflows and significantly bolstering its funding profile and liquidity. This analyst optimism followed a rally where HDFC Bank shares had jumped over 5% in the five sessions leading up to June 16.

However, the broader Nifty Bank index is currently undergoing a phase of profit booking today after a strong three-session rally that saw it gain around 4,800 points over the last ten trading sessions. This general market phenomenon for the banking sector, influenced by external factors like the ongoing US Federal Reserve meeting, appears to be contributing to HDFC Bank's modest intraday decline. The banking sector as a whole, including HDFC Bank, is also seeing renewed interest due to receding inflation threats and relaxed RBI rules for NRI and overseas deposits, which could lower funding costs. Investors are also noting that HDFC Bank shares will trade ex-dividend on Friday, June 19, for a final dividend of ₹13 per share for FY26.

Outlook

For the remainder of the session, traders will closely watch the broader market sentiment, particularly any cues from the US Federal Reserve meeting, which concludes today. The stock's ability to hold above its intraday low could signal resilience amidst the sector-wide profit booking, while positive long-term funding news continues to underpin investor confidence.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).