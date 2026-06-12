HDFC Bank Stock Update: Shares Jump Over 1.8% on RBI's FCNR(B) Boost

HDFC Bank is witnessing a robust rally in Friday's intraday trading session, with its shares currently trading at ₹758.15, marking a significant gain of +1.82%. The banking major opened the day at ₹754.70, building on its previous close of ₹744.60, and has since climbed to an intraday high of ₹761.55. While the stock touched an intraday low of ₹753.10, buying interest has remained strong, pushing it firmly into positive territory. The surge is accompanied by substantial trading volume, with over 6 million shares changing hands so far, indicating heightened market participation and investor confidence.

HDFCBANK – Stock Updates as of (9:45AM, 12 Jun 2026) LTP ₹758.15 Open ₹754.70 High ₹761.55 Low ₹753.10 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 6,082,568 % Chg +1.82%

52-Week Context

Today's upward movement for HDFC Bank comes as the stock attempts to rebound from its recent subdued performance. The current price of ₹758.15 is comfortably above its 52-week low of ₹726.65, recorded just a few trading sessions ago. However, the scrip remains considerably distant from its 52-week high of ₹1,020.50. This positive momentum suggests that investors are finding renewed value at these lower levels, potentially signaling a shift in sentiment after a period of consolidation and underperformance.

Latest Developments

The primary catalyst driving HDFC Bank's impressive intraday performance appears to be the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) recent measures aimed at attracting foreign currency inflows. The RBI has eased regulatory restrictions on Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) or FCNR(B) deposits, a move expected to significantly boost dollar inflows into the Indian banking system. HDFC Bank is poised to be a major beneficiary of this initiative, given its strong track record as the largest mobiliser of funds under a similar FCNR(B) scheme introduced in 2013. Analysts anticipate that Indian banks could collectively raise between $35 billion to $40 billion through these deposits by September this year. Brokerage firm Jefferies highlighted that the current RBI framework is more liberal than the 2013 scheme, with exemptions from Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) requirements and RBI support on hedging costs for eligible deposits.

Adding to the positive sentiment, HDFC Bank's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹13 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, with June 19, 2026, set as the record date for eligible shareholders. This dividend announcement, initially made in April, continues to be a point of interest for investors. Furthermore, the bank recently increased its Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) by up to 10 basis points across various tenors, effective June 8, 2026. This adjustment could contribute to an improvement in the bank's Net Interest Margins (NIMs) in the coming quarters.

While HDFC Bank has faced some governance-related concerns in recent months, market experts like InGovern Research Services and repeated assurances from the RBI suggest that investors have largely moved past these issues, reaffirming the bank's fundamental strength and market leadership. Notably, the Bombay High Court in May also quashed an FIR against the Managing Director and CEO in the Lilavati Trust matter, further allaying concerns. Several brokerages, including Axis Direct, maintain a positive outlook, citing robust growth opportunities in both corporate and retail businesses, with Axis Direct setting a target price of Rs 975 per share.

Outlook

For the remainder of the session, investors will be closely watching for sustained buying interest and any further updates regarding the mobilisation of FCNR(B) deposits. The stock's ability to hold above current levels will be key to determining its immediate trajectory, with broader banking sector performance also playing a crucial role.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).