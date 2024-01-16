Mumbai, January 16: It is anticipated that HDFC Bank would post a net profit rise of at least 30% year over year for the December quarter, based on a growth of at least 25% in net interest income (NII). The Q2 low of 3.4% on total assets and 3.6% on interest-earning assets is expected to be somewhat recovered by the net interest margin (NIM). The asset quality of the combined company is anticipated to be mostly steady, but provisions for the quarter may increase by a single digit.

The private lender reported a preliminary loan increase of 62.4 per cent for the December quarter. Retail loans saw a YoY rise of 111%, while loans from commercial and rural banks grew by 31.5 per cent and other wholesale loans by 11%. Deposits at the bank increased by 26.7 per cent. HDFC Bank, HDFC Shares Down Over 5% As MSCI Update Spooks Investors.

The Bank is expected to announce a 32% increase in net profit to Rs 16,180.70 crore from Rs 12,259 crore YoY, according to KRChoksey Shares and Securities. NII is now valued at Rs 29,371 crore, up 27.8% YoY from Rs 22,988 crore. It is anticipated that the cost-to-income ratio will be around 40.2%, as opposed to 39.6% in Q3FY23. Data Breach: Nearly Six Lakh HDFC Bank Customers’ Data Leaked on Dark Web, Bank Denies.

Furthermore, on the back of a 26.8% YoY increase in NII to Rs 29,142 crore, Motilal Oswal Securities predicts profit to jump 32.5% YoY to Rs 16,242 crore. It predicts a marginal improvement in margin from the Q2 lows. Gross non-performing assets are reported at 1.3% compared to 1.2% YoY. According to Axis Securities, which projects a 30.2 percent YoY increase in profit, margins most likely peaked in Q2FY24 and are predicted to rise sequentially. Provisions for the quarter are expected to increase 6.7% YoY to Rs 2,994 crore. NII growth is seen to be 27.8% YoY, whilst non-interest income growth is reported to be 30.4% YoY.

