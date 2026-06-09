ICICI Bank Stock Update: Shares Jump 1.5% on Sector Tailwinds

ICICI Bank (NSE: ICICIBANK) is witnessing a notable upward trajectory in intraday trade, with its share price currently trading at INR 1,269.50. This marks a robust gain of +1.54% from its previous close of INR 1,250.20. The stock opened higher at INR 1,255.00 today and has since climbed to an intraday high of INR 1,273.40, maintaining a positive momentum above its intraday low of INR 1,252.70. The volume, currently at 2,122,444 shares, appears subdued for a major banking counter, suggesting a gradual rather than sudden accumulation, but still reflects buying interest driving the price higher.

ICICIBANK – Stock Updates as of (9:46AM, 09 Jun 2026) LTP ₹1,269.50 Open ₹1,255.00 High ₹1,273.40 Low ₹1,252.70 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 2,122,444 % Chg +1.54%

ICICI Bank Gains Strength in Early Trade

Today's upward movement takes ICICI Bank further away from its 52-week low of INR 1,187.60, recorded on April 2, 2026, and nudges it closer to the mid-point of its annual trading range, yet still considerably below its 52-week high of INR 1,500.00, which was touched on July 25, 2025. Despite the positive start to the session, the stock has shown tepid performance over the past year, reflecting broader market dynamics and specific sector headwinds. Today's gains, however, demonstrate a fresh impetus for the private banking major. Tata Steel Stock Update: Shares Dip Amidst UK Project Delays.

RBI Policy Support Lifts Sentiment

The current positive sentiment surrounding ICICI Bank appears to be primarily driven by a combination of favourable banking sector news and a sustained positive outlook from analysts. Within the past 24 hours, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced measures that could significantly benefit the banking sector. The RBI's bulk deposit proposal aims to pave the way for risk-based pricing by banks, enhancing their operational flexibility. Furthermore, the central bank has opened a dollar swap window to help banks hedge foreign borrowings, and Indian banks collectively could look to raise $35-$40 billion via the RBI's foreign currency deposit scheme. These steps are expected to ease liquidity and attract foreign capital, providing a broad tailwind for major financial institutions like ICICI Bank.

Adding to the positive sentiment, Motilal Oswal Financial Services recently maintained a 'Buy' rating on ICICI Bank, projecting a 16% loan CAGR and anticipating a significant upside potential of 41%, with a target price of INR 1,750. This strong institutional backing, reported on June 5, 2026, continues to influence investor perception. The bank also received regulatory approval for the re-appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as CEO until 2028, a move that provides crucial leadership stability. While MarketBeat reported a consensus "Reduce" rating for ICICI Bank as of June 8, 2026, today's price action suggests that the market is currently prioritizing the positive sector developments and analyst confidence. Separately, the bank recently received a warning letter from SEBI regarding a custodian violation, but ICICI Bank clarified that it would not have a material financial impact. Reliance Industries Stock Update: Slight Gain After Hitting 52-Week Low.

Investors Watch for Sustained Buying

For the remainder of the trading session, investors will be closely watching for sustained buying interest and further clarity on the impact of the RBI's new measures on individual banks. The stock's ability to hold above today's open price could signal continued strength, while any profit booking might test immediate support levels.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).