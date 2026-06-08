IFCI Limited Stock Update: Shares Slip Over 3% Amidst Profit Booking

Shares of IFCI Limited are experiencing a corrective move in intraday trade, currently trading at INR 76.76. The stock opened lower at INR 78.00 today, diverging from its previous close of INR 79.60. After touching an intraday high of INR 79.06, it has since retreated to a low of INR 75.60, registering a change of -3.57% by mid-session. Trading activity remains robust, with volumes surging to 21,351,787 shares, indicating active participation amidst the downward move.

IFCI – Stock Updates as of (10:14AM, 08 Jun 2026) LTP ₹76.76 Open ₹78.00 High ₹79.06 Low ₹75.60 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 21,351,787 % Chg -3.57%

IFCI Retreats From 52-Week High

Today's decline pushes IFCI shares further from their recent peak, after hitting a 52-week high of ₹83.44 on June 4, 2026. The current price of INR 76.76 still remains significantly above its 52-week low of ₹46.23 as of June 5, 2026. This places the stock in the upper quartile of its annual trading range, suggesting that despite today's profit booking, the underlying trend over the past year has been strongly bullish. The sharp upward movement in recent sessions had brought the stock close to testing its annual highs, making it susceptible to corrections. Ashok Leyland Stock Update: Share Price Slips 2.71% on Muted May Sales.

Why IFCI Stock Is Rising?

The significant rally in IFCI shares over the past few weeks, which included gains of 31% in nine days and 26% in a week, was largely driven by speculation surrounding the anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). IFCI holds an indirect stake in NSE through its subsidiary, Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL), in which it owns a 52.86% stake. Investors have been factoring in the potential value unlocking from this indirect exposure as the NSE moves closer to its IPO.

However, the current session's decline appears to be a continuation of profit booking after this extraordinary run-up. Reports from June 5, 2026, indicated that IFCI shares had already slipped nearly 3% as investors opted to book profits following the rally. Analysts have also noted that the stock was "strongly overbought" on charts, with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 80.9, signaling a potential for correction. Adding to the cautious sentiment, IFCI's Q4 FY26 results showed a substantial decline in profit by 94.18% year-on-year, alongside a 5.09% fall in revenue for the March quarter. While the company did report an overall net profit of INR 434.71 crore for the full FY26, a 25% jump from FY25, the weaker quarterly performance may be contributing to the current profit-taking. Furthermore, an intrinsic value analysis from June 7, 2026, suggests a fair value lower than its recent trading prices, which might also be prompting investors to consolidate gains. Tata Consultancy Services Stock Update: Shares of TCS Slip Amid Tech Weakness.

Can IFCI Hold Its Breakout Level?

For the remainder of the session, traders will be closely watching IFCI's ability to hold above its immediate support levels, particularly around the INR 75-INR 76 zone, which analysts identify as a key area following its recent breakout. Further developments regarding the NSE IPO timeline or any official announcements from IFCI could provide fresh direction and sentiment.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).