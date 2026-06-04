IFCI Stock Update: Shares See Mild Correction After Fresh 21-Month High

IFCI shares are witnessing a mild correction in early intraday trade today, currently trading at INR 80.03. This comes after the stock hit a fresh high of ₹82.48 earlier in the session, surpassing yesterday's 21-month peak. The counter opened slightly lower at INR 81.00 compared to its previous close of INR 80.42. The stock has oscillated within a tight range today, with a low of INR 78.13. As of the latest update, IFCI is down by 0.48% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Trading activity remains robust, with a substantial 65,599,356 shares changing hands, indicating continued strong investor interest following recent sharp gains. Reliance Industries Stock Update: Share Price Dips on Dividend Deadline, O2C Concerns.

IFCI – Stock Updates as of (10:14AM, 04 Jun 2026) LTP ₹80.03 Open ₹81.00 High ₹82.48 Low ₹78.13 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 65,599,356 % Chg -0.48%

52-Week Context

While specific 52-week high and low figures for the current period are often dynamic, IFCI has been a significant mover, recently hitting a 21-month high of INR 81.90 in Wednesday's trading session. Today's intraday high of INR 82.48 marks a new peak, pushing the stock further into uncharted territory not seen in nearly two years. This upward trajectory places the stock well above its 52-week low of INR 46.23, which was observed in the past year. The current price action indicates that the stock is testing and establishing new annual high levels, fueled by a resurgence in investor confidence and specific corporate developments. TCS Share Price Today, June 4: Stock Opens in Green After Worst Single-Day Decline in Years.

Latest Developments on IFCI

The primary catalyst driving IFCI's remarkable rally in recent sessions, including yesterday's 14% surge, appears to be its indirect exposure to the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) through its majority stake in Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL). Speculation and increasing expectations surrounding NSE's long-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) have significantly boosted investor sentiment towards IFCI. Market participants are keenly watching developments related to the NSE IPO, as IFCI's subsidiary could potentially be a selling shareholder in the offering.

Technically, the stock has shown a strong bullish breakout. On June 3, 2026, IFCI recorded a decisive bullish breakout above a long-term ascending triangle pattern, supported by exceptionally strong trading volumes. Technical analysts have noted that the stock has surged above all key moving averages, confirming a robust uptrend. Some experts predict further upside, with targets ranging from INR 88-95 in the medium term, provided momentum persists. Despite a decline in Profit After Tax (PAT) for Q4 FY26, which stood at ₹34 crore compared to INR 260 crore in the prior year, the market seems to be prioritizing the strategic value of its NSE stake. Furthermore, technical indicators are currently signaling a "Strong Buy" for IFCI, with a 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 68.585.

For the remainder of the session, investors will be closely monitoring any further corporate announcements related to IFCI or the broader financial sector, particularly concerning the NSE IPO. The stock's ability to hold above key support levels and sustain current trading volumes will be crucial in determining its immediate direction.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).