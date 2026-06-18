Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Closing Bell Updates: Stock Gains Amidst Market Buoyancy

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) shares concluded Thursday's trading session with modest gains, mirroring a generally positive market sentiment. The stock opened at ₹521.00, edged higher to touch an intraday high of ₹525.00, before settling at a closing price (LTP) of ₹524.00. This represented a 0.78% increase from its previous close of ₹519.95. Throughout the day, IRCTC also registered an intraday low of ₹518.50. Trading volume for the day stood at 1,060,338 shares, a moderate turnout compared to some of the heavier trading sessions observed in recent weeks.

IRCTC – Stock Updates as of (5:10PM, 18 Jun 2026) LTP ₹524.00 Open ₹521.00 High ₹525.00 Low ₹518.50 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 1,060,338 % Chg +0.78%

Session Highlights

The trading day for IRCTC began with a slightly positive bias, opening above its previous close. Early momentum pushed the stock towards its intraday high, suggesting mild buying interest. However, this upward movement encountered some resistance, leading to a degree of midday consolidation. While the stock maintained its positive trajectory for most of the session, it pared some gains from its peak, ultimately closing comfortably in the green without any dramatic late-session swings or significant reversals.

Drivers & Developments

IRCTC's price action today was likely influenced by a combination of broader market positivity and recent corporate developments, even as a fresh report raised competitive concerns. The overall Indian equity market anticipated a positive opening, supported by a firm Gift Nifty and easing volatility. Crucially, the company had announced significant leadership changes just days prior, with Shri Sudhir Kumar stepping down as CFO and Director (Finance) and Shri Rajneesh Narain being appointed as the new Director (Finance) effective June 15, 2026. This change in senior management could have contributed to investor attention. Furthermore, the eagerly awaited revamp of the IRCTC website, promising enhanced booking capacity and user features by July 15, 2026, continues to be a key long-term catalyst, a development announced earlier in the month. However, a Motilal Oswal report released today highlighted that online travel agencies (OTAs) are projected to gain market share faster than direct suppliers like IRCTC, potentially introducing a note of caution for investors. The stock's trading patterns are also increasingly driven by cash-market fundamentals, following its exit from the F&O segment in February 2026 due to tighter SEBI norms.

52-Week Context

While specific 52-week high and low figures were not available for today's context, the stock has experienced significant volatility in recent times. Notably, earlier in June 2026, analysts had observed IRCTC trading near a five-year low, reflecting a shift in investor perception from a high-growth digital platform to a more mature and regulated entity with subdued earnings growth despite revenue increases. Today's close at ₹524.00, while a positive move, suggests the stock continues to navigate within a relatively lower range compared to its historical peaks.

What to Watch Tomorrow

For the next trading session, investors will monitor the overall market sentiment, particularly global cues and foreign institutional investor (FII) flows. Technically, IRCTC's immediate resistance stands at ₹532.90, while support is identified at ₹508.60. Any further updates regarding the new website launch or broader railway sector developments will also be closely watched.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).