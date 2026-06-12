ITR Filing FY 2025–26: What To Do if Form 26AS Has Errors? Check AIS, Form 16 and Key Tax Documents Before Filing Return

As the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing season for FY 2025-26 gets underway, taxpayers should carefully verify important tax documents such as Form 26AS, Annual Information Statement (AIS), Tax Information Statement (TIS), and Form 16 before submitting their returns. Any mismatch in these records can lead to tax notices, delayed refunds, or additional tax demands.

Form 26AS is a consolidated tax statement linked to a taxpayer's PAN and contains details of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), Tax Collected at Source (TCS), and other tax-related information reported to the Income Tax Department. AIS and TIS provide a broader view of a taxpayer's financial transactions and income details. ITR Filing 2026: Key Mistakes That Can Trigger Tax Notices and Delay Refunds.

Tax experts advise taxpayers to reconcile Form 26AS and AIS/TIS with salary slips, bank statements, rent receipts, and other supporting documents before filing their ITR. Errors such as missing TDS entries, incorrect income reporting, or information belonging to another taxpayer can occasionally appear in these statements. ITR Filing 2026: Who Can File ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4? Check New Updates and Due Dates.

If discrepancies are found, taxpayers should contact the deductor or reporting entity, such as their employer, bank, or tenant, and request correction through an e-TDS correction statement. Taxpayers can also submit feedback through the AIS portal on the Income Tax Department's e-filing website or raise a grievance under the relevant category if the issue remains unresolved.

Experts note that Form 26AS and AIS/TIS are dynamic documents that may be updated when reporting entities revise their filings. Since the due date for filing TDS statements for the last quarter of the financial year is May 31, taxpayers are advised to review the latest available version of these statements before filing their income tax returns for FY 2025-26.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 11:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).