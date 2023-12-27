Bengaluru, December 27: IT major Wipro has reportedly filed a case against Jatin Dalal, its former chief financial officer (CFO). Wipro has initiated legal action against Jatin Dalal at the Bengaluru civil court, following which, the former CFO submitted an application requesting the court to refer the matter to arbitration.

According to a report in the Times of India, the grounds for the suit against Dalal remain unclear. However, the report also said that the court has heard the arguments from both parties with the next hearing scheduled on January 3. Next week, the court is expected to pass an order on whether the matter can be referred to arbitration. Wipro May Not Give Salary Hike To Top Performers With Higher Compensation, Likely To Prioritize Eligible Employees With Lower Compensations: Reports.

So the question is what is arbitration? In simple terms, arbitration uses an arbitrator instead of a judicial court to resolve a dispute. This type of method can only be used if the employment contract provides for it. It must be noted that Jatin Dalal, the former CFO of Wipro, joined Cognizant as chief financial officer on December 1.

As per the report, the first hearing in the case was held on November 28. Later in December, Jatin Dalal filed an application under Section 8 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 that provides powers to the judicial authority to direct the parties to arbitration.

It must be noted that Dalal worked for almost two decades for Wipro. In 2015, he was made the CFO and also assumed additional responsibilities of being president from 2019. At present, he is working with Cognizant and reports to CEO Ravi Kumar. Wipro Hybrid Work Policy: Software Company Asks Employees To Work From Office Thrice a Week Starting November 15; Check Details.

Earlier, the IT major had also filed a case against Mohd Haque, its former senior vice president (SVP) who also moved to Cognizant. Back then, Wipro said that Haque violated the non-compete clause by joining Cognizant before August 2023.

