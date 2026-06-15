Mark Cuban Warns of Major Stock Market Crash as Elon Musk's Net Worth Rises, Says Downturn Could Quickly Wipe Out Fortunes
Billionaire Mark Cuban has warned that even the world’s wealthiest entrepreneurs could lose their fortunes if the stock market crashes. Cuban highlighted concerns regarding excessive wealth concentration and shared how he previously used innovative hedging strategies to protect his assets.
American entrepreneur and former Shark Tank judge Mark Cuban has issued a stark warning to the world’s wealthiest individuals, suggesting that even the most prominent billionaires are vulnerable to significant losses if the stock market experiences a major downturn. Speaking on the House of Haymakers podcast, Cuban cautioned that market conditions remain unpredictable, stating that the fortunes of high-profile figures, such as Elon Musk, could diminish rapidly in the event of a market crash.
Mark Cuban Concerns Over Wealth Concentration
During the discussion, Cuban highlighted the growing issue of wealth concentration within the global economy. He pointed out that while a small number of companies have achieved trillion-dollar valuations, thousands of other businesses continue to struggle, creating an economic imbalance. Cuban emphasised that the over-concentration of wealth presents a systemic problem that requires a considered response. Elon Musk's Net Worth Skyrockets After SpaceX IPO, Making Him History’s 1st Trillionaire; Know His Current Wealth.
Reflecting on his own career, Cuban shared insights into how he protected his financial standing following the 1999 sale of Broadcast.com to Yahoo for USD 5.7 billion. To safeguard his USD 1.4 billion stake, he employed a “collar strategy,” which involves simultaneously selling calls and buying puts. This tactical move not only shielded his assets from market volatility but also allowed him to increase his wealth during that period. Elon Musk Net Worth After SpaceX IPO Makes Him World’s First Trillionaire.
Elon Musk Net Worth Rise: Mark Cuban on Prioritising Purpose Over Net Worth
Cuban maintained that his focus has consistently been on passion-driven endeavours rather than maximising his position on financial leaderboards. He recounted a period when his net worth surpassed that of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos combined, noting that he was more focused on his involvement with the Dallas Mavericks than on his total wealth. Currently, Cuban continues his work through Cost Plus Drugs, a healthcare venture dedicated to reducing prescription drug prices.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 08:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).