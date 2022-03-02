The Metashooter team is pleased to announces First Public Sale of its $MHUNT Token on Cardano Launch pad Kick.io. Metashooter is “the first decentralized blockchain-based hunting metaverse that joins millions of gaming enthusiasts in a community to share a realistic (VR compatible) hunting experience.”

It offers modern-day hunters a platform to showcase their hunting skills and compete in tournaments with close to reality stunning visuals. Besides, they are rewarded for their efforts with NFTsfor winning trophies during the hunting expenditure.

Metashooter revolutionized the hunting experience as it brought innovations that cut across all categories of hunters, from new gamers to old hobbyists. It offers them a platform where they can easily interact with each other within the metaverse.

While playing the MetaShooter game, hunters have features that include:

Players can engage in other rewarding activities such as purchasing and monetizing hunting lands. They can also breed NFT dogs for sale, explore the virtual world, and build hunting towers for themselves or lease them out to interested hunters.

According to the Metashooter team, hunters will put their skills to use in exotic environments with realistic dynamics and stunning visuals that will not only make hunting fun but also give them a memorable hunting experience.

Not Just Another Hunting Game

MetaShooter team set sights on making it a hunting experience like never before, it isn’t just a random hunting game but one that is designed to bring the best out of them, help them grow a community, and be fully rewarded for their efforts.

As a players-first project, MetaShooter ensures that all participants can earn passive income from the NFT assets they acquire during hunting and RNG-based gameplay.

Partnering With Kick.io

MetaShooter team is pleased to inform that they will be partnering Kick.io for the fundraising event because of their track record in this regard as well as the value they will add to the MetaShooter and Cardano networks.

About Kick.io

Kick.io is an advanced Cardano-based platform intended to help raise funds and accelerate projects by taking advantage of DeFi innovations in offering efficient and transparent crowd funding services that are completely decentralized.