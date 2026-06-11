Opendoor India Operations Closure: US Real Estate Firm Shuts India Team, Lays Off Employees As Roles Move Back to America

Opendoor India operations closure has become a major talking point online after the US-based real estate technology company announced that it is winding down its India operations and relocating operational roles back to the United States.

The decision was announced by Opendoor CEO Kaz Nejatian, who shared an internal note on social media explaining the move. According to Nejatian, the company believes that because its customers are based in the United States, operational work should also be located closer to those customers. Layoffs: US Proptech Firm Opendoor Shuts India Operations, Cuts 250 Jobs As Part of Smaller AI-Native Transition.

In a post on X, Nejatian wrote:

“I shared this note earlier today with the entire team at Opendoor. Today we began to say goodbye to our colleagues in India as we wind down our India operations. Our customers are in America, and that's where our operational work belongs.”

The announcement affects Opendoor's India-based workforce, though the CEO stressed that the decision is not related to employee performance. He also publicly recommended the affected workers to recruiters and hiring managers. Xbox Layoffs: Microsoft Gaming Division Announces Major Job Cuts and Budget Slashes, Say Reports.

CEO Kaz Nejatian Announces Opendoor India Operations Closure on X

I shared this note earlier today with the entire team at Opendoor. Today we began to say goodbye to our colleagues in India as we wind down our India operations. Our customers are in America, and that's where our operational work belongs. pic.twitter.com/Ak2jLxKiX5 — Kaz Nejatian (@nejatian) June 10, 2026

Read the Full Note Shared by Opendoor CEO Kaz Nejatian

Team,

I want to update you on a change we are making to Opendoor. When we launched Opendoor 2.0 a few months ago, Opendoor had nearly 250 employees in India. Over the last few months, some of these jobs have been relocated back to the United States.

Today, we are finalizing bringing these roles closer to our customers in America and beginning the process of winding down our India-based operations. This affects all of our colleagues in India who have done meaningful work for Opendoor.

I am grateful for their dedication and this decision is not a reflection of the quality of their work. Our colleagues in India are great people, and we recommend them to anyone hiring.

Why we are making this change

Our customers are in America, and the operational work we do for them is best done close to them. For years Opendoor built a large team in India to handle manual workflows across fragmented systems. As we've unified these systems and have hired small AI-native customer-facing teams throughout the US, we need all this operational work to be done in person and close to our customers.

After today, Opendoor 2.0 will be a much smaller company by headcount, but a much larger company by impact. Our people, aided by the tools we have built, will own more, build more, and have broader scope than ever before. Operationally, we will see these major changes as a result:

We will simplify: fewer tools, fewer steps, fewer workarounds. We will build one platform, so anyone at Opendoor can see how a home moves through buy, reno, and sell. We will stop stacking manual workflows on top of point-solution tools. Every new process will earn its place.

What this means for our colleagues in India

For the people affected, this is a significant and difficult change and we are providing transition packages including severance, outplacement services, and other resources. A small subset of team members will stay on to complete the transition of key workstreams.

What this means for the rest of the company

Our priorities and direction have not changed, and Opendoor is in a strong position and getting stronger.

Our colleagues in India helped get Opendoor to where it is today, and we're grateful for it. Our job now is to keep tilting the world in favor of homeowners. Let's fix America's housing problem.

Questions? Our next Open House with AMA is 6/16, and, as always, my DMs are open.

Why Opendoor Is Closing Its India Operations

The company says the move is part of a broader restructuring strategy under "Opendoor 2.0." As automation and AI-driven systems reduce dependence on manual workflows, Opendoor believes customer-facing operational work can be handled more effectively from within the United States.

The announcement has sparked widespread discussion online about global layoffs, AI-led restructuring, outsourcing trends, and the future of offshore operations in the technology and real estate sectors.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Kaz Nejatian). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).