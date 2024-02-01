Mumbai, February 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his views on the Interim Budget 2024 after it was presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Notably, the Interim Budget is the last one by the Modi government as the country is awaiting the Lok Sabha Elections due in March-April. During her speech on the Interim Budget, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Indian economy witnessed a profound positive transformation in the last ten years.

Sharing his views on the Union Budget 2024-25, the Indian Prime Minister called the interim budget "inclusive and innovative". PM Narendra Modi said that the budget will empower all four pillars of Viksit Bharat - Yuva, Garib, Mahila and Kisan. "This Budget gives the guarantee of making India a developed nation by 2047," he added. Union Budget 2024-25 Key Takeaways: From Tourism to Income Tax and More, Highlights of Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Budget Speech.

This Interim Budget Is Inclusive and Innovative

#WATCH | PM Modi on interim Budget 2024 This interim budget is inclusive and innovative. It has confidence of continuity. It will empower all 4 pillars of Viksit Bharat- Yuva, Garib, Mahila and Kisan. This Budget gives the guarantee of making India a developed nation by 2047." pic.twitter.com/FtS7Azr1G4 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

Speaking further, PM Modi said that the Budget presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman reflects the aspirations of a young India. He said that two important decisions were made within the Interim Budget. "For research and innovation, a fund of Rs 1 Lakh Crore has been announced," he stated. He also said the budget will create innumerable new job opportunities for the youth.

Viksit Bharat Budget Benefits Every Section of the Society

The #ViksitBharatBudget benefits every section of the society and lays the foundation for a developed India. https://t.co/RgGTulmTac — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 1, 2024

Lauding the Union Budget, PM Narendra Modi said that this year's Interim Budget stresses the empowerment of the poor and the middle class and the creation of new employment opportunities for them. The budget presented today also announced the construction of two crore more houses for the poor. "We aim to have 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' now. ASHA and Aganwadi workers will also get the benefit of the Ayushman Bharat scheme," he said. Union Budget 2024-25: Capital Spending for FY25 Raised 11 Percent to Rs 11.11 Lakh Crore, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Indian PM also said that the income-tax remission scheme will provide relief to one crore people from the middle class. Besides PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded the Interim Budget 2024. Taking to X, Amit Shah said that the Union Budget draws the "roadmap to achieve PM Narendra Modi's vision of a Developed Bharat by 2047".

