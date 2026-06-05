Rajesh Exports Share Price Today, June 5: Stock Hits Lower Circuit, Falls 5% in Early Trade Amid Sebi Revenue Misstatement Allegations

Shares of Rajesh Exports Limited (NSE: RajeshExpo) plunged nearly 5% on June 5, with the stock hitting its lower circuit at INR 98.73 on the NSE. The sharp decline came after market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India accused the Bengaluru-based gold refiner of allegedly misrepresenting revenues worth INR 15.15 lakh crore between FY21 and FY25. According to Sebi, the questioned revenues account for around 99.8% of the company's reported consolidated revenue during the period. Once regarded as a giant in the gold refining and jewellery industry with massive reported revenues, Rajesh Exports now faces heightened investor scrutiny amid concerns over financial disclosures and regulatory action. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 5, 2026: Rajesh Exports, ICICI Bank and Aurobindo Pharma Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Rajesh Exports Share Price

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