Reliance Industries Stock Update: Shares Edge Up Ahead of Crucial AGM

Reliance Industries (NSE: RELIANCE) is currently trading with a positive bias in today's session, with its Last Traded Price (LTP) at ₹1,311.70. This marks a modest gain of +0.36% from its previous close of ₹1,307.00. The stock opened higher at ₹1,313.40 and has seen an intraday high matching its open, indicating initial momentum, while the intraday low touched ₹1,306.40. Volume for the day stands at 969,676 shares, appearing subdued compared to typical trading activity, suggesting a cautious approach from investors as they await fresh triggers.

RELIANCE – Stock Updates as of (9:30AM, 16 Jun 2026) LTP ₹1,311.70 Open ₹1,313.40 High ₹1,313.40 Low ₹1,306.40 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 969,676 % Chg +0.36%

52-Week Context

In the broader annual perspective, Reliance Industries is currently trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1,611.80, recorded as of June 14-15, 2026. Today's price of ₹1,311.70 places the stock well above its 52-week low of ₹1,253.20, also reported around the same period. While today's intraday movement is contained, the stock remains in the lower half of its 52-week trading range, indicating a period of consolidation after previous declines.

Latest Developments

The primary focus for Reliance Industries this week is its highly anticipated 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for June 19. Investors are keenly awaiting updates regarding the potential Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail's expansion strategies, alongside progress in the company's ambitious new energy ventures. Commentary from Chairman Mukesh Ambani on the company's growth strategy and future value creation is expected to provide significant direction to the stock.

Adding to the positive sentiment, global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has maintained its "top pick" rating for Reliance Industries. This aligns with a broader analyst consensus, with an average 12-month price target around ₹1,698.50, suggesting a potential upside of nearly 30% from current levels and a "Strong Buy" consensus rating from 32 analysts.

In recent news, Reliance and Meta announced a partnership on June 9-10 to develop an AI-enabled data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This strategic collaboration is poised to bolster Jio Platforms' capabilities and advance Reliance's foray into cutting-edge technology infrastructure.

On the sector front, the oil and gas segment, a core part of Reliance's diversified business, is reacting to a potential US-Iran peace deal. Reports from June 15-16 suggest the possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which has already led to crude oil prices slipping over 5%. While lower crude prices can affect upstream exploration, they often benefit refining and petrochemical operations through improved crack spreads, a key segment for Reliance.

Outlook

For the remainder of the session, traders will be closely monitoring any pre-AGM announcements or market chatter that could emerge. The broader market sentiment, particularly crude oil price movements, will also continue to influence Reliance's performance ahead of its crucial annual meeting.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 09:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).