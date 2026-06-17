Reliance Jio IPO: India’s Largest Telecom Giant Expected To File Draft Papers for USD 4 Billion Public Offering Ahead of RIL AGM

Reliance Jio Infocomm is expected to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an initial public offering (IPO) within the coming days, marking a significant step toward one of India’s most anticipated market debuts. Reports indicate the telecom giant is aiming to complete this filing ahead of the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for 19 June. The proposed offering is estimated to raise approximately USD 4 billion, or INR 40,000 crore.

Structure of the Reliance Jio IPO

The IPO is expected to be structured entirely as an offer for sale (OFS), meaning the company will not be raising fresh capital through this issuance. Instead, the listing will facilitate an exit or stake reduction for existing shareholders. Currently, 13 global investors, including Meta, Google, KKR, and various sovereign wealth funds, are expected to collectively offload an 8% stake in the company. Reliance Industries holds a 67.03% stake in Jio Platforms, while the remaining 32.97% is distributed among these strategic and financial partners. SpaceX Valuation Soars to USD 2.7 Trillion, Surpassing Amazon; Elon Musk’s Firm Announces USD 60 Billion Acquisition of Cursor.

To manage this massive undertaking, Reliance has appointed a syndicate of 17 investment banks. This group includes major global institutions such as Citigroup, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America, alongside domestic firms like Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital. Given Jio’s dominant position in the Indian telecommunications and digital services sectors, the public listing is expected to draw substantial interest from both domestic and international investors. Tata Consultancy Services Opening Bell Updates: ₹70M Legal Hit & AI Focus.

The filing follows long-standing market anticipation, as Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani had previously suggested a listing could occur in the first half of 2026. While that initial window was missed, recent corporate disclosures indicate that Reliance has been focused on refining Jio’s governance and operational framework to transition the entity into a broader technology and digital services platform. This IPO is viewed as a pivotal moment for Reliance Industries, reflecting its ongoing strategy to enhance institutional capabilities and broaden stakeholder participation in its digital ecosystem.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).