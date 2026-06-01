Reserve Bank of India Announces INR 24,000 Crore Treasury Bill Auction Ahead of Monetary Policy Review

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially announced an auction of Government of India Treasury Bills, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 3 June 2026. The auction comprises 91-Day, 182-Day, and 364-Day Treasury Bills, with notified amounts of INR 12,000 crore, INR 6,000 crore, and INR 6,000 crore, respectively. Bidders are required to submit their offers electronically via the E-Kuber system, with successful participants expected to complete payments by 4 June 2026.

RBI Market Focus on Monetary Policy Decision

Financial markets are currently prioritising the upcoming RBI Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled for Friday, 5 June 2026. With ongoing geopolitical tensions and high energy prices impacting the global economy, approximately 80% of economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to maintain the repo rate at 5.25%. Analysts from Goldman Sachs anticipate a "hawkish pause," suggesting the RBI may implement measures to attract dollar inflows to stabilise the rupee rather than raising rates to defend the currency.

Rupee Performance and Bond Market Dynamics

The Indian rupee has shown recent resilience, closing at 95 per dollar on Friday following RBI intervention, which helped the currency record its best weekly gain since late March. Meanwhile, the yield on India's 10-year benchmark bond concluded at 7.0037% on Friday, benefiting from a recent easing in Brent crude prices and U.S. Treasury yields. Despite this, bond markets remain under pressure as investors weigh the risks of persistent oil price volatility and the potential for a shift in policy stance.

Economic Indicators and Outlook

The market is bracing for a significant week of data releases that will likely influence the central bank's updated inflation and growth forecasts. Key indicators due for release include India's May HSBC manufacturing and services PMIs, April industrial output, and January-March economic growth data. Investors are also closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, specifically the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which continues to pose risks to energy supply chains and global demand-supply equilibrium.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).