Silver Rate Today, June 10, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities

Silver rate remained largely stable across major Indian cities on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, with rates hovering around the INR 2.60 lakh to INR 2.80 lakh per kilogram range, according to data published by GoodReturns. The precious metal continues to attract investor interest amid ongoing volatility in global commodity markets and fluctuations in precious metal prices. Check the silver rates today in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida.

Market experts note that silver prices are influenced by a combination of international spot rates, industrial demand, currency movements and investor sentiment. Recent swings in global precious metals markets have also contributed to price fluctuations in domestic markets. Gold Rate Today, June 10, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Silver Rates in Major Indian Cities Today, June 10:

City Silver Rate (Per Kg) Delhi INR 2,60,000 Mumbai INR 2,60,000 Chennai INR 2,70,000 Hyderabad INR 2,60,000 Bengaluru INR 2,60,000 Ahmedabad INR 2,60,000 Kolkata INR 2,60,000 Pune INR 2,60,000 Kerala INR 2,70,000 Vadodara INR 2,60,000

Why Silver Prices Matter

Silver remains a popular investment option for both retail and institutional investors. Apart from its use in jewellery and silverware, the metal is widely used in electronics, solar panels and industrial manufacturing.

Analysts say domestic silver prices are closely linked to international market trends and movements in the Indian rupee against the US dollar. A weaker rupee can make imported silver more expensive, pushing up local prices even if global rates remain unchanged. Reliance Industries Share Price Today, June 10, 2026: Stock Rallies Nearly 2% Intraday.

Recent Trend in Silver Prices

Silver prices have witnessed significant volatility in recent weeks. Market data shows that the metal experienced a sharp correction earlier this month following global economic developments and changes in investor sentiment. However, prices have remained elevated compared with historical levels, supported by industrial demand and safe-haven buying interest.

Investors are expected to closely monitor global economic indicators, central bank policy signals and geopolitical developments, all of which could influence the direction of precious metal prices in the coming days.

Jewellery buyers and investors planning purchases may benefit from tracking daily rate movements, as silver continues to react to both domestic and international market developments. Financial experts generally recommend comparing rates across dealers and monitoring market trends before making large purchases.

For the latest city-wise silver rates and market updates, investors can refer to GoodReturns' daily precious metals price tracker.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).