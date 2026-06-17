SpaceX Valuation Soars to USD 2.7 Trillion, Surpassing Amazon; Elon Musk’s Firm Announces USD 60 Billion Acquisition of Cursor

FILE - Elon Musk departs after a welcome ceremony with President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, Thursday, May 14, 2026, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

has continued its historic market trajectory, with its valuation surging to approximately $2.7 trillion in the days following its record-breaking initial public offering. The company’s stock performance has been bolstered by unprecedented investor activity, with SpaceX shattering global records for options trading. On the first day options became available, investors traded roughly 1.8 million contracts, far exceeding the previous record of 364,000 set by Meta Platforms in 2012.

The market response to SpaceX has been overwhelming. After pricing its IPO at USD 135 per share, the stock rallied nearly 19 per cent on its debut and has since climbed over 60 per cent. This rapid appreciation pushed the company’s market capitalisation past USD 2 trillion in record time, briefly allowing it to overtake Amazon and challenge Microsoft’s position among the world’s most valuable corporations. The surge has also cemented Elon Musk’s status as the world’s first trillionaire. SpaceX IPO Debut: Know Steps To Buy SPCX Stock As Elon Musk's Aerospace Giant Hits Nasdaq at USD 1.77 Trillion Valuation.

This momentum has provided the company with significant financial leverage. Analysts estimated that approximately USD 2.8 billion in options premium changed hands during the initial session, reflecting heavy institutional and speculative interest in the firm’s future upside.

Strategic Expansion into AI with Cursor Acquisition

In a move to accelerate its artificial intelligence ambitions, SpaceX has finalised an agreement to acquire AI coding startup Cursor in a $60 billion stock deal. The acquisition is intended to revitalise SpaceX’s AI division, which was integrated with Elon Musk’s xAI earlier this year. This division remains central to the firm’s long-term growth strategy, with SpaceX projecting a massive total addressable market largely driven by AI infrastructure and enterprise applications. Elon Musk Net Worth After SpaceX IPO Makes Him World’s First Trillionaire.

The integration of Cursor comes as SpaceX works to stabilise its AI efforts following significant restructuring and controversies surrounding its xAI technologies in 2025. By absorbing Cursor, SpaceX aims to bolster its engineering capabilities and deliver on the aggressive AI-driven promises made to investors during its IPO roadshow. The deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, highlights the company’s intent to leverage its recent valuation windfall to secure a competitive foothold in the global AI landscape

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 10:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).