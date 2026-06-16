State Bank of India Stock Update: Shares Edge Lower Ahead of Fundraising Meet

State Bank of India (SBIN) shares are witnessing a marginal downtick in intraday trade today, currently trading at ₹1,018.40. The stock opened higher at ₹1,023.80, touching an intraday high of ₹1,026.55 before retracing to a low of ₹1,018.30. This marks a 0.24% decline from its previous close of ₹1,020.85. Trading volume remains subdued, with 817,164 shares exchanged by mid-session, suggesting limited conviction behind the current price action.

SBIN – Stock Updates as of (9:40AM, 16 Jun 2026) LTP ₹1,018.40 Open ₹1,023.80 High ₹1,026.55 Low ₹1,018.30 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 817,164 % Chg -0.24%

52-Week Context

While specific 52-week high and low data were not provided for today's live update, historical data from June 15, 2026, indicates that State Bank of India shares touched a one-year high of ₹1,234.70 on February 24, 2026, and a 52-week low of ₹781.70 on June 19, 2025. Today's trading range keeps the stock comfortably above its annual lows but significantly off its recent peaks, suggesting it is consolidating below key resistance levels. The current movement does not appear to be immediately testing critical annual thresholds, maintaining a mid-range position in its broader yearly performance.

Latest Developments

The primary catalyst for investor attention around State Bank of India (SBI) in the past 24 hours is the upcoming board meeting scheduled for this Thursday, June 18, 2026. The bank's Central Board is set to convene to consider and approve a comprehensive plan for raising funds during the financial year 2027 (FY27). This fundraising initiative, which could involve public offers or private placements of debt instruments, including capital instruments, targets both overseas and Indian investors in Indian Rupees and/or foreign currencies. The bank had previously indicated plans to raise up to $2 billion (approximately ₹17,000 crore) in one or more tranches for FY27. This strategic move is aimed at bolstering SBI's capital base, supporting its projected loan growth, and ensuring compliance with regulatory capital adequacy norms.

Adding to the positive sentiment, global brokerage Jefferies recently reaffirmed its "Buy" rating on SBI, setting a target price of ₹1,300, implying a substantial upside potential of nearly 28% from the previous closing price. Jefferies' optimistic view stems from SBI's strong loan growth, stable net interest margins, improving asset quality, and attractive valuations. The bank reported robust financial performance for FY26, with net profit rising 12.88% year-on-year to ₹80,032 crore. Advances grew by 16.87% year-on-year, surpassing ₹49 trillion, driven by double-digit growth across SME, agriculture, and retail segments. While these positive developments provide a supportive backdrop, the broader Indian banking sector also witnessed a significant rally on June 15, with the Nifty Bank index surging on the back of factors like a US-Iran oil truce and a steadier rupee, contributing to overall positive sentiment. However, recent RBI directions aimed at curbing mis-selling by commercial banks, effective January 1, 2027, could prompt a re-evaluation of sales practices across the sector.

Outlook

Investors will be closely monitoring the outcome of SBI's board meeting on June 18 for details on its fundraising plans, which could provide further direction to the stock. The broader market sentiment, particularly within the banking sector, and any significant shifts in global crude oil prices will also be key factors to watch for the remainder of the session.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).