As Dalal Street heads into Wednesday’s session, investors are actively scanning stocks to buy or sell today amid ongoing earnings announcements and key corporate disclosures. Market sentiment is expected to remain stock-specific, with insurance, technology, and media-linked companies drawing heightened attention.

The broader market continues to react to global cues such as crude oil fluctuations and signals from the US Federal Reserve, but domestic triggers like quarterly results and regulatory filings are likely to drive trading strategies for April 15.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (NSE: LICI)

India’s largest insurer remains in focus after recent disclosures around shareholding and compliance updates. Analysts suggest tracking institutional activity and policy sales momentum, making it a key stock to watch for positional trades. Stock Market Crash: Sensex Plunges 1,600 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,600 as Soaring Oil Prices and Collapse of US-Iran Peace Talks Spook Investors.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company (NSE: ICICIPRULI)

The insurer has seen renewed investor interest following updates tied to strategy and operational outlook. Premium growth trends and margin visibility will be key factors for traders evaluating buy or sell calls.

Just Dial Limited (NSE: JUSTDIAL)

The stock may witness sharp movement after its latest quarterly results. Investors are closely watching user growth, integration with Reliance’s ecosystem, and improvement in operating margins.

Bennett Coleman & Company Limited

Developments related to corporate restructuring or equity changes have put the media major under the radar. Any confirmed strategic move could influence sentiment in the broader media space. Why Stock Market Is Down Today, April 13, 2026.

LG Electronics India (NSE: LGEIndia)

The company remains in focus amid ongoing industrial projects and potential partnerships in India. Expansion plans and manufacturing developments could drive investor interest going forward.

With earnings season picking up pace, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on April 15, 2026. While short-term volatility may persist, investors should rely on earnings visibility, sectoral cues, and institutional activity before making any buy or sell decisions.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 08:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).