Mumbai, April 21: Shares of several major companies, including RailTel Corporation of India (NSE: RAILTEL), JSW Steel (NSE: JSWSTEEL), Vedanta (NSE: VEDL), TVS Motor Company (NSE: TVSMOTOR), and Muthoot Microfin (NSE: MUTHOOTMF), are expected to remain in focus on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, driven by corporate developments, sectoral cues and broader market sentiment.

Investors are likely to track stock-specific triggers such as operational updates, financial performance expectations and sector trends. Movements in metal stocks, financial services and public sector enterprises could influence trading activity during the session. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Slip in Early Trade as US-Iran Tensions Escalate in Strait of Hormuz.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Tuesday, April 21, 2026:

RailTel Corporation of India (NSE: RAILTEL)

RailTel Corporation of India will be on investors’ radar following developments related to order wins and project execution. As a key telecom infrastructure provider for Indian Railways, the company’s business momentum is often linked to government spending and digital infrastructure expansion.

JSW Steel (NSE: JSWSTEEL)

JSW Steel is expected to remain active amid fluctuations in global metal prices and demand outlook. Steel companies have been sensitive to changes in raw material costs and international pricing trends. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 20, 2026: HDFC Bank, Wipro, Jio Financial Services Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Vedanta (NSE: VEDL)

Vedanta could see movement as investors track developments related to its ongoing restructuring plans and commodity price trends. The company’s exposure to multiple natural resources, including metals and oil, makes it sensitive to global market shifts.

TVS Motor Company (NSE: TVSMOTOR)

TVS Motor Company is likely to be in focus amid expectations around sales performance and growth in the electric vehicle segment. Auto stocks have been reacting to monthly sales data and evolving consumer demand trends.

Muthoot Microfin (NSE: MUTHOOTMF)

Muthoot Microfin may attract attention due to developments in the microfinance sector, including asset quality trends and loan growth. Financial stocks in this segment are often influenced by rural demand and repayment patterns.

Overall, trading on April 21 is expected to remain driven by stock-specific developments alongside broader sectoral cues. Movements in metals, auto and financial stocks, including JSW Steel, Vedanta and TVS Motor Company, may set the tone for the session, while updates from companies like RailTel Corporation of India and Muthoot Microfin could drive stock-specific action. Investors are likely to remain cautious, tracking global cues and domestic triggers for near-term direction.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).