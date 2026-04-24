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Business Business Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 24, 2026: Infosys, Tata Capital, and Mahindra Logistics Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday Shares of Infosys (NSE: INFY), Tata Capital, Mahindra Logistics (NSE: MAHLOG), Cipla (NSE: CIPLA), and Adani Energy Solutions (NSE: ADANIENSOL) are expected to remain in focus on Friday, April 24, 2026, amid stock-specific developments and broader market cues. Scroll down to check the list of stocks that may remain in focus on April 24.

Mumbai, April 24: Shares of Infosys (NSE: INFY), Tata Capital (NSE: TATACAP), Mahindra Logistics (NSE: MAHLOG), Cipla (NSE: CIPLA), and Adani Energy Solutions (NSE: ADANIENSOL) are expected to remain in focus on Friday, April 24, 2026, amid stock-specific developments and broader market cues. Investors are likely to track updates ranging from earnings, business developments, and sectoral movements, which could influence trading sentiment in these counters during the session.

Indian equities may see stock-specific action even as broader market trends remain influenced by global cues, macroeconomic signals, and sectoral performance. Analysts typically advise investors to monitor company-specific announcements and volume activity for near-term direction. Scroll down to check the list of stocks that may remain in focus on April 24. Stock Market Today, April 23, 2026: Indians Share Markets Fall for 2nd Day Over West Asia Tensions.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Friday, April 24:

Infosys (NSE: INFY)

Infosys is expected to remain on investors’ radar following recent developments related to its business outlook and deal pipeline. The IT major often sees movement based on guidance, client additions, and global demand trends in the technology sector.

Tata Capital (NSE: TATACAP)

Tata Capital may attract attention amid ongoing developments related to its financial operations and potential market activity. As a key financial services arm of the Tata Group, any update around fundraising or restructuring tends to influence sentiment. Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls 671 Points, Nifty Slips 179 Points Amid Global Weakness and FII Selling.

Mahindra Logistics (NSE: MAHLOG)

Mahindra Logistics could see stock movement following business updates and sector trends in logistics and supply chain services. Demand outlook and operational performance remain key triggers for the company.

Cipla (NSE: CIPLA)

Cipla is likely to be in focus amid developments in the pharmaceutical sector, including regulatory updates, product launches, and export performance. Pharma stocks often react to global healthcare trends and approvals.

Adani Energy Solutions (NSE: ADANIENSOL)

Adani Energy Solutions may remain active following developments in the energy and infrastructure space. The stock typically reacts to project updates, regulatory changes, and sectoral momentum.

Overall, these stocks are expected to see stock-specific activity during the April 24 session. Market participants are likely to keep a close watch on news flow, earnings visibility, and sector trends to gauge short-term movements while broader market direction continues to evolve.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 08:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).