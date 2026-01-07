Mumbai, January 7: Investors and traders will look forward to buying and selling stocks today, January 7, as soon as the stock market opens for business. Stocks of companies such as Titan Company, Tata Capital, and Meesho will be in the spotlight during Wednesday's trading session. As investors and stock market enthusiasts prepare to buy and sell shares, scroll below to know which stocks will be in focus today.

According to a report in CNBC TV18, stocks of Biocon Ltd, Titan Company, Tata Capital, Meesho, Indian Energy Exchange, ONGC, IRB Infra, and Lodha Developers are likely to be in the spotlight today, January 7. Of the shares mentioned above, stocks of Titan Company Limited (NSE: TITAN), Tata Capital Limited (NSE: TATACAP), Meesho Limited (NSE: MEESHO) and Biocon Limited (NSE: BIOCON) all saw mixed results in the last trading session of Tuesday, January 6. Stock Market Today: Markets Fall for 2nd Day As Reliance, Trent Drag Sensex and Nifty Lower.

While stocks of Titan Company Limited (NSE: TITAN) and Tata Capital Limited (NSE: TATACAP) ended in green after growing by INR 32.30 and INR 1.75 each, shares of Meesho Limited (NSE: MEESHO) and Biocon Limited (NSE: BIOCON) closed in red after falling by INR 0.84 and INR 4.75 each, respectively. Similarly, stocks of Indian Energy Exchange, ONGC, IRB Infra, and Lodha Developers also saw mixed results.

At the end of the closing bell on Tuesday's trading session, the stocks of Indian Energy Exchange Limited (NSE: IEX and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (NSE: ONGC) ended the day on a positive note. Both stocks grew by INR 11.83 and INR 3.70, each. That said, shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (NSE: IRB) and Lodha Developers Limited (NSE: LODHA) both fell by INR 0.25 and INR 10 each. Stock Market Holidays in January 2026: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed on These Days, Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Although the stocks mentioned above are expected to be on the list of stocks to watch out for today, January 7, investors and traders are advised to consult with their financial advisor before making any investment decisions regarding the stock market.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).