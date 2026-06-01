Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 1, 2026: IndiGo, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday

Indian stock markets are set for an active start to the week on Monday, June 1, with several companies expected to remain in focus following their latest earnings announcements, regulatory developments, and government policy measures. Investors are likely to track sectors ranging from aviation and pharmaceuticals to mining and infrastructure for potential trading opportunities.

Among the key triggers, InterGlobe Aviation's weak quarterly performance, strong earnings from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and NMDC, a US regulatory approval for Lupin, and a fresh order win for PNC Infratech could influence sentiment during the trading session.

Stocks in Focus Today

InterGlobe Aviation (NSE: INDIGO)

IndiGo's parent company reported a net loss of INR 2,536.3 crore in the March quarter, compared with a profit of INR 3,067.5 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 1.3% year-on-year to INR 22,438.4 crore, but profitability was impacted by weaker operating performance and exceptional items. Stock Market Today: Sensex Crashes 1,092 Points; Nifty Slips Below 23,550 Amid Monsoon Worries, MSCI Rejig and Geopolitical Concerns.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (NSE: GLENMARK)

The drugmaker posted a sharp jump in fourth-quarter net profit to INR 301.4 crore from INR 4.6 crore a year earlier. Revenue increased 15.8% year-on-year to INR 3,770.5 crore, while operating margins improved significantly, reflecting stronger business performance.

Lupin (NSE: LUPIN)

Lupin may attract investor attention after receiving approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Sodium Sulfate, Magnesium Sulfate, and Potassium Chloride tablets used for colonoscopy preparation in adults. The approval strengthens the company's US product portfolio. Amber Enterprises India Closing Bell Updates: Stock Rises on Bullish Technical Shift.

NMDC (NSE: NMDC)

The state-owned mining company reported a 36% rise in net profit to INR 2,017.6 crore for the quarter. Revenue surged 61.9% year-on-year to INR 11,343.1 crore, supported by strong business momentum despite some pressure on operating margins.

PNC Infratech (NSE: PNCINFRA)

Shares of the infrastructure company could remain in focus after it secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract worth INR 302.4 crore from the Airports Authority of India, providing a boost to its order book.

Market participants are likely to keep a close watch on earnings-driven movements in IndiGo, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and NMDC, while Lupin's US FDA approval and PNC Infratech's new project win could also drive stock-specific action. Investors may monitor management commentary, sector trends and broader market sentiment before making trading decisions during Monday's session.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).