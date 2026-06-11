Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 11, 2026: ZEEL, Lenskart, Bank of Baroda Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday

Indian equity markets are set for a stock-specific trading session on Thursday, June 11, as investors react to a series of major corporate announcements, fundraising plans, acquisitions, and management developments. Several companies are expected to remain in focus amid evolving business strategies and institutional activity, with Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Lenskart, and Bank of Baroda leading the list of stocks likely to attract market attention.

Domestic benchmark indices have witnessed volatile movement in recent sessions amid mixed global cues and sectoral rotations. Against this backdrop, company-specific developments are expected to drive trading activity, making select counters key watchlist candidates for investors and traders alike.

1. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (NSE: ZEEL)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises is likely to be one of the most closely watched stocks after its board approved plans to raise a minimum of INR 2,300 crore in one or more tranches. The company said the funds will support strategic growth initiatives and business expansion plans. ICICI Bank Share Price Today, June 10, 2026: Stock Surges Over 1% on RBI Forex Push.

The fundraising move comes shortly after Zee secured exclusive media and digital rights for 39 FIFA events in India through 2034, including the FIFA World Cups scheduled for 2026 and 2030. Investors will closely monitor further details regarding the proposed capital raise and its potential impact on the company's growth strategy.

2. Lenskart Solutions Ltd (NSE: Lenskart)

Lenskart Solutions has announced the acquisition of a 100% equity stake in Quantduo Technologies Private Limited, making the technology firm its wholly-owned subsidiary.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Lenskart's technology ecosystem and support enhancements across its omnichannel retail operations. Market participants may track the development for clues on the company's future expansion and digital integration plans.

3. Bank of Baroda (NSE: BANKBARODA)

Shares of Bank of Baroda could remain in focus amid heightened institutional interest in public sector banking stocks. Investors are closely watching portfolio rebalancing activity ahead of mid-year financial reviews, which has increased attention on major state-run lenders.

The banking sector continues to remain sensitive to interest-rate expectations, credit growth trends, and institutional flows, factors that could influence trading activity in the counter.

4. Life Insurance Corporation of India (NSE: LICI)

Life Insurance Corporation of India may attract investor attention after announcing a key management reshuffle. The insurer has re-designated Radha Chatterjee as Chief (In-Charge) for Corporate Governance, highlighting the company's continued emphasis on compliance and governance standards.

Management changes at large financial institutions are often closely monitored by investors for their potential impact on operational oversight and long-term strategy.

5. Oberoi Realty Ltd (NSE: OBEROIRLTY)

Oberoi Realty is expected to remain on investors' radar after committing an investment of INR 268.50 crore into its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centerstage Realty.

The capital infusion is aimed at accelerating the development of upcoming premium real estate projects. Market participants will watch how the investment supports project execution and contributes to the company's future growth pipeline.

With fundraising plans, acquisitions, corporate restructuring, and strategic investments driving headlines, stocks such as ZEEL, Lenskart, Bank of Baroda, LIC, and Oberoi Realty are likely to remain in focus on Thursday. As broader market sentiment remains cautious, investors may continue to favour company-specific opportunities, making these counters key names to watch during the June 11 trading session.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 07:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).