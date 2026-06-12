Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 12, 2026: Infosys, Happiest Minds, Tata Motors Among Shares Likely To Remain in Focus on Friday

Mumbai, June 12: Indian equity markets are gearing up for the June 12 trading session with several high-profile companies expected to drive significant market volume. Benchmark indices, the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, have experienced alternating gains and losses amid localized market volatility, positioning stock-specific action at the center of investor attention.

Leading corporate developments, technology partnerships, regulatory approvals, and expansion plans from key companies are expected to influence investor sentiment. Market participants will closely track stock-specific triggers as trading resumes on Friday.

1. Infosys (NSE: INFY)

IT heavyweight Infosys will be in sharp focus after announcing a major multi-country enterprise resource planning (ERP) transformation program with IHH Healthcare, one of the world's largest private healthcare providers. The multi-year deal aims to standardize and optimize business processes across key markets including Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Lower Amid Rising West Asia Tensions; IT Stocks Drag Indices Down.

The collaboration leverages Infosys Topaz, the company's generative and agentic AI suite, to modernize legacy ERP infrastructure through a unified cloud-based platform. Investors are expected to assess the deal's impact on Infosys' healthcare and digital transformation order pipeline.

2. Happiest Minds Technologies (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS)

Happiest Minds Technologies is likely to attract investor attention after unveiling "Rel(AI)Build," an agentic AI platform designed to automate enterprise software development and delivery processes.

The company also received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru Bench, for the merger of its wholly owned subsidiary PureSoftware Technologies with the parent company. The developments come as management continues engagement with institutional investors regarding long-term growth plans. HDFC Bank Share Price Today, June 11, 2026: Stock Dips Intraday by 0.70%.

3. Astral (NSE: ASTRAL)

Building materials and piping solutions company Astral remains on investors' radar following operational milestones and corporate restructuring initiatives.

The company recently acquired the remaining 20% stake in Astral Coatings for INR 75 crore, making the business a wholly owned subsidiary. Market participants will monitor whether the move strengthens Astral's position in higher-margin coatings and paints segments.

4. Bharat Electronics (NSE: BEL)

Defence PSU Bharat Electronics is expected to remain in focus amid continued investor interest in the defence manufacturing sector. Order inflows, government procurement activity, and execution updates remain key triggers for the stock as the sector continues to benefit from India's indigenisation push.

5. Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS)

Tata Motors could witness active trading as investors track developments in both its domestic passenger vehicle business and Jaguar Land Rover operations. Demand trends, electric vehicle growth, and global auto sector cues are likely to influence sentiment around the stock.

With benchmark indices navigating a volatile phase, stock-specific developments are expected to play a crucial role in determining market direction during Friday's session.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 08:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).