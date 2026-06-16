Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 15, 2026: Hyundai, Swiggy and Urban Company Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday

The Indian stock market will open for business today, June 15, after staying close for two days over the weekend. Stocks of several companies will be in the spotlight today. Soon after the stock market opens for trading, investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks. As investors and stock market enthusiasts prepare for buying and selling of shares during Monday's trading session, we bring you a list of stocks that are expected to be in focus today.

According to a report in CNBC TV18, shares of Hyundai Motor India, Bank of Baroda, Swiggy, Urban Company, and ABB India are likely to be in the spotlight during today's trading session. Wondering why the above stocks will be among the list of shares to watch out for today? Scroll below to know more. Tata Motors Limited Stock Update: Share Price of TMCV Rises 5% on Robust Volume.

List of Stocks To Look for on June 15

Hyundai Motor India Limited (NSE: HYUNDAI)

Net profit and EBITDA of Hyundai Motor India Limited both fell 22 per cent year-on-year to INR 1,256 crore and INR 1,966 crore, respectively, with margins thinning to 10.4 per cent. Despite a 5 per cent revenue increase to INR 18,916 crore and a 9 per cent rise in volumes, the company still underperformed the industry average.

Bank of Baroda (NSE: BANKBARODA)

For FY27, the lender targets 10-12 per cent deposit growth, NIMs of 2.75-2.95 per cent%, and an RoA above 1 per cent. Credit costs are projected under 0.6 per cent with slippage between 1-1.25 per cent. Q4 results surpassed profit estimates alongside improved sequential asset quality. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Surge Over 1% As Donald Trump Announces US-Iran Deal, Strait of Hormuz Reopening.

Swiggy Limited (NSE: SWIGGY)

The food delivery platform's Q4 net loss narrowed to INR 800 crore (down from INR 1,081 crore), while revenue surged 44.7 per cent to INR 6,383 crore. EBITDA loss also improved to INR 697 crore. Growth was driven by food delivery and quick commerce, which reached revenues of INR 2,075 crore and INR 1,057 crore, respectively, both with better operating margins year-on-year.

Urban Company Limited (NSE: URBANCO)

Despite a 42.6 per cent surge in revenue to INR 425.6 crore, the company reported a widened net loss of INR 161.2 crore in Q4 (reversing a prior-year profit). Performance was further pressured by an EBITDA loss expansion to INR 114.4 crore, up significantly from INR 9.9 crore a year ago.

ABB India Limited (NSEB: AB)

The auto company's Q1CY26 net profit surged to INR 1,784 crore (up from INR 475 crore) on 5.8 per cent revenue growth to INR 3,184 crore. Despite the bottom-line gain, EBITDA fell 27 per cent to INR 408.4 crore, with margins contracting significantly to 12.8 per cent from 18.6 per cent year-on-year.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).