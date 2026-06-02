Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 2, 2026: Wipro, Anant Raj, Ola Electric Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday

Indian equity markets are expected to witness stock-specific action on Tuesday, June 2, after several listed companies announced major investments, strategic partnerships, fundraising plans and regulatory developments. Investors are likely to track movements across the IT, infrastructure, mining, banking and electric vehicle sectors as fresh corporate triggers shape market sentiment.

Among the key stocks in focus are Wipro, Anant Raj, NMDC, Ola Electric and PNC Infratech. These companies reported significant business updates after market hours on Monday, making them likely candidates for increased trading activity during Tuesday's session. Stock Market Update Today, June 1, 2026: Sensex Gains 600 Points Despite Global Geopolitical Tensions and Rising Crude Oil Prices.

Stocks in Focus Today

Wipro (NSE: WIPRO)

The IT services major announced that its step-down subsidiary, Wipro IT Services, LLC, will acquire an additional 20% stake in Aggne Global Inc. for USD 28.5 million. Upon completion of the transaction, Wipro's total stake in the company will rise to 80%.

Anant Raj (NSE: ANANTRAJ)

The real estate developer signed an MoU with the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre to invest approximately INR 25,000 crore in data centre and cloud services infrastructure. The proposed investment is expected to strengthen the company's presence in the rapidly growing digital infrastructure segment. Suzlon Energy Share Price Today: SUZLON Shares Down 2% As It Faces INR 29 Crore SEBI Penalty for Financial Misrepresentation.

NMDC (NSE: NMDC)

The state-owned miner reported a 19.9% year-on-year increase in iron ore production for May 2026 at 5.31 million tonnes. However, sales declined 6.9% year-on-year to 4.04 million tonnes, presenting a mixed operational picture.

Ola Electric Mobility (NSE: OLAELEC)

Ola Electric launched a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) with a floor price of INR 37.74 per share. The company aims to raise up to INR 500 crore, with the flexibility to increase the issue size depending on investor demand.

PNC Infratech (NSE: PNCINFRA)

The infrastructure company secured a new contract from the Lucknow Development Authority after receiving a Letter of Acceptance for the construction of a flyover project in Uttar Pradesh, strengthening its order book.

Investors will closely monitor developments surrounding Wipro's acquisition, Anant Raj's large-scale investment plans, NMDC's operational performance, Ola Electric's fundraising exercise and PNC Infratech's latest project win. These stock-specific triggers could drive trading activity and influence market sentiment during Tuesday's session.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).