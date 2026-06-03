Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 3, 2026: Adani Ports, Canara Bank and Concord Biotech Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday

Indian equity markets are bracing for a dynamic trading session on Thursday, June 3, driven by a series of significant corporate developments and regulatory disclosures. High-profile companies include Adani Ports and SEZ, Concord Biotech, Canara Bank, Advait Energy Transitions, Dhanuka Agritech, and John Cockerill India, which are expected to dominate investor attention following key boardroom decisions and strategic global announcements. Market analysts expect stock-specific movements as institutional and retail participants react to these newly updated fundamentals.

Canara Bank (NSE: CANBK) Initiates Stake Dilution

Canara Bank is set to capture investor focus following the public sector lender's decision to dilute its equity holdings in its insurance arm. The bank has officially approved the initiation of a process to sell a 14.5 per cent stake in its prominent joint venture subsidiary, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company. Stock Market Holidays in May 2026: Full List of BSE and NSE Holiday Dates.

The divestment is expected to take place through an initial public offering (IPO), subject to mandatory regulatory clearances from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). Financial observers view the move as a strategic effort by the state-run lender to unlock value and optimise its capital adequacy ratios.

Adani Ports (NSE: ADANIPORTS) Expands East African Footprint

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) enters the session backed by a major international expansion milestone. The company’s wholly owned overseas subsidiary, Adani International Ports Holdings Pte (AIPH), has finalised a 30-year concession agreement with the Tanzania Ports Authority. The long-term infrastructure contract grants the logistics giant operational control over Container Terminal 2 at the critical Dar es Salaam Port in Tanzania. The strategic acquisition involves a capital outlay of USD 39.5 million, giving APSEZ direct oversight of a terminal that currently manages over 80 per cent of Tanzania’s total container volume.

John Cockerill India (NSE: COCKERILL) Clinches Twin Contracts

John Cockerill India Ltd is expected to see volatile trading volumes following back-to-back regulatory filings detailing fresh order inflows. The industrial equipment and engineering firm announced that it has successfully secured two distinct commercial contracts on June 2. The first order was received directly by the parent entity, while the second was bagged by a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. These domestic contract wins come on the heels of the company dispatching official notices for its 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled later in the month, signalling robust corporate momentum.

Concord Biotech (NSE: CONCORDBIO) Reports Earnings Momentum

Concord Biotech remains a key stock to monitor as institutional investors parse the long-term implications of its recent financial results. The biotechnology firm has registered sustained domestic and export growth, backed by stable performance metrics across its core therapeutic segments. Traders are closely tracking the stock's delivery volumes and moving average support levels as the broader pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors continue to serve as defensive positioning favourites amid macroeconomic fluctuations. Infosys Stock Update: Share Price Soars 6% on Bullish Analyst Call.

In addition to the above stocks, shares of Advait Energy Transitions (NSE: ADVAIT) and Dhanuka Agritech (NSE: DHANUKA) are also expected to be in the spotlight today, June 3. Overall, the combination of major capital-raising initiatives, international port expansions, and significant industrial contract wins ensures a highly active trading session. As investors parse these diverse regulatory filings, the above-mentioned stocks are well-positioned to drive targeted trading volumes and dictate specific sectoral trends across the broader market.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).