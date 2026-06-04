Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 4, 2026: Aurobindo Pharma, BHEL and Hero MotoCorp Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday

Investors and traders will be looking forward to buying and selling stocks as soon as the stock market opens for business today, June 4. As investors and stock market enthusiasts prepare for buying and selling of shares during Thursday's trading session, we bring you a list of stocks that are expected to be in the spotlight today.

According to a report in CNBC TV18, shares of Aurobindo Pharma, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, LTM Ltd, BHEL, Hero MotoCorp, and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd are likely to be in focus during today's trading session. Wondering why the above stocks are likely to be among the list of stocks to watch out for on June 4? Scroll below to know more. Stock Market Holidays in May 2026: Full List of BSE and NSE Holiday Dates.

List of Stocks to Watch Out for on June 4

Aurobindo Pharma (NSE: AUROPHARMA)

Aurobindo Pharma has entered the biologics contract manufacturing segment by launching a dedicated CMO subsidiary called TheraNym.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd (NSE: INDIGO)

IndiGo has suspended its Kuwait flights until noon on June 4, due to airspace closures. Additionally, the airline's stock is in focus following the government's approval of a INR 10,000 crore Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) Price Stabilisation Fund to shield carriers from high jet fuel costs.

LTM Limited (NSE: LTM)

At Cisco Live 2026, the IT services firm launched its Managed Secure Service Edge (SSE) solution, built on the Cisco Secure Access platform.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (NSE: BHEL)

State-owned BHEL has signed a contract with Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals to execute a project in Nigeria’s Dangote Industries Free Zone.

Hero MotoCorp Limited (NSE: HEROMOTOCO)

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled its first flex-fuel motorcycles, with plans to launch the portfolio in Delhi and select parts of Maharashtra in July 2026 before expanding nationwide. Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls Over 300 Points, Nifty Slips Amid Fresh Tariff Concerns and Geopolitical Tensions.

Indian Energy Exchange (NSE: IEX)

Driven by record peak power demand and higher energy consumption, IEX reported an 18.6 per cent year-on-year increase in electricity traded volume for May 2026, reaching 12,983 million units (MU).

As domestic equity benchmarks kick off Thursday's trading session, these corporate milestones, strategic partnerships, and structural policy changes are expected to drive targeted volumes. With sectors ranging from aviation and power to infrastructure and technology flashing significant news triggers, market participants will be closely monitoring how these specific counters navigate early volatility and shape broader sectoral trends throughout the day.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).