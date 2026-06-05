Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 5, 2026: Rajesh Exports, ICICI Bank and Aurobindo Pharma Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended almost flat on Thursday, June 4, after a volatile trading session. The 30-share BSE Sensex edged up by just 13.84 points (0.02 per cent) to close at 74,360.01, despite swinging 736.94 points intraday. Investors largely remained cautious and on the sidelines due to persistent foreign fund outflows, geopolitical uncertainty in West Asia, and the upcoming Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy decision on Friday. That said, stocks of several companies will be in focus today, June 5, as the stock market opens for business.

Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks during Friday's trading session before the share market closes for the weekend holiday. As investors and stock market enthusiasts prepare for buying and selling of shares, scroll below to know the names of stocks that are expected to be in focus today during Friday's trading session. According to a report in CNBC TV18, shares of Rajesh Exports, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Aurobindo Pharma, CG Power and Industrial Solutions and ICICI Bank are likely to be on the list of stocks to watch out for today. Stock Market Holidays in May 2026: Full List of BSE and NSE Holiday Dates.

Of all stocks mentioned above, shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (NSE: TMPV), Aurobindo Pharma Limited (NSE: AUROPHARMA) and Rajesh Exports Limited (NSE: RAJESHEXPO) all saw mixed results. While stocks of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (NSE: TMPV) and Aurobindo Pharma Limited (NSE: AUROPHARMA) ended in the green after growing by INR 2.35 and INR 25.10 each, shares of Rajesh Exports Limited (NSE: RAJESHEXPO) closed in the red after falling by INR 5.46.

On the other hand, shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NSE: ICICIBANK) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (NSE: CGPOWER) both ended Thursday's trading session on a positive note. Notably, stocks of ICICI Bank Limited (NSE: ICICIBANK) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (NSE: CGPOWER) grew by INR 11 and INR 34.35 at the end of the closing bell on Thursday, June 4. MTAR Technologies Stock Update: Shares Jump Over 3% on Strong Orders.

As the Reserve Bank of India prepares to announce its highly anticipated monetary policy decision today, June 5, market participants will likely use early trading volumes to reposition their portfolios around these high-momentum counters. Whether the marginal gains seen in large-cap banking and industrial stocks like ICICI Bank and CG Power can sustain momentum - or if the downward pressure facing export-heavy firms like Rajesh Exports will deepen - largely hinges on the central bank's upcoming economic commentary and interest rate trajectory.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).