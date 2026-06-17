Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Stock Update: JLR Outlook Drags Shares Down

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) (NSE: TMPV) is witnessing a sharp decline in today's session, currently trading at ₹360.60, a significant drop from its previous close of ₹393.60. The stock opened lower at ₹395.50, briefly touched an intraday high of ₹395.60 before capitulating to a day's low of ₹355.00. This translates to a substantial -8.38% change, indicating strong selling pressure. Volume is surging, with 49,709,129 shares traded so far, far exceeding typical intraday activity and underscoring the market's strong reaction to recent developments.

TMPV – Stock Updates as of (3:22PM, 17 Jun 2026) LTP ₹360.60 Open ₹395.50 High ₹395.60 Low ₹355.00 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 49,709,129 % Chg -8.38%

Given Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPV) emerged as a standalone listed entity following a strategic demerger in October 2025, its full 52-week trading history as an independent entity is still nascent. However, the stock hit a high of ₹457 on October 3, 2025. Today's sharp fall to an intraday low of ₹355.00 is testing crucial levels, bringing it significantly lower than its recent trading range and approaching multi-year support zones previously seen between ₹200-₹300 for the broader entity. The current price marks a considerable retreat from its post-demerger highs. Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Update: Share Price Surges on Defence Boost.

The primary catalyst driving TMPV's intraday plunge appears to be the outcome of the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Investor Day held today, June 17, 2026. Despite JLR, a key subsidiary of TMPV, projecting a 13% revenue growth and an improved EBIT margin of 4% for FY27, alongside an expectation for operating cash flow to break even, investors seem to be reacting negatively to the overall outlook. This follows a challenging FY26 for JLR, marked by negative free cash flow of ₹26,823 crore, attributed to operational disruptions and cost pressures, including a cyber incident and US tariffs. The market's interpretation of JLR's forward guidance, despite some positive projections, seems to be driving the selling sentiment in TMPV shares.

On a more positive note for the domestic business, TMPV recently reiterated ambitious targets for the Indian market, aiming for an 18-20% domestic passenger vehicle market share by 2030 and double-digit EBITDA margins, backed by a planned ₹35,000 crore capital expenditure. Furthermore, to offset rising input costs, TMPV announced a price hike of up to 1.5% across its passenger vehicle portfolio, effective July 1, 2026. The company also recommended a final dividend of ₹3 per share for FY26 on June 9, 2026, with a record date set for June 19, 2026. However, these positive announcements from earlier in the month are currently overshadowed by the market's reaction to the JLR investor update. IDBI Bank Stock Update: Share Price Surges 19% on Privatization Buzz.

Investors will closely monitor whether TMPV can find support at current levels as the session progresses, with all eyes on any further commentary or clarifications regarding the JLR outlook. The ability to defend the ₹350 mark will be crucial for the remainder of the trading day.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).