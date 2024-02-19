Mumbai, February 19: Tata Group is one of the largest conglomerates in India, with many industries companies working under it, such as TCS, Tata Motors, Tata Power, Tata Steel, Titan, Tata Consumer Electronics, Tata Communications and many more. Tata Group has reportedly become bigger, beating the entire economy of Pakistan with its current $365 billion market capitalisation.

According to the report by News18, Pakistan's estimated GDP was around $341 billion as per IMF. The report said that at $170 or 15 lakh crore value, Tata Consultancy Services is the second-largest company with nearly half the size of Pakistan's economy. The report mentioned that several Tata Group companies gave massive returns in one year. Further, the report said that most of the recent gains in Tata Group's market value were due to the "multi-bagger" returns in Tata Motors and Trent. Indian Small and Medium Enterprises' Budgets Increasing Due to Rise of AI, Global Uncertainty and Security Threats: Report.

According to the report by Hindustan Times, in addition to Tata Motors and Trent, Tata Group's market capitalisation also rose due to the rally seen in Titan, TCS and Tata Power in the past year. The reports said that the eight of the Tata Group companies, Trent, TRF, Tata Motors, Benaras Hotel, Tata Investment Corporation, Automobile Corporation of Goa and Artson Engineering, along with Tata Technologies, have more than doubled their wealth in the last year. Crypto Exchange FixedFloat Confirms Hack, Loses Around USD 26 Million in Bitcoin and Ether.

According to the reports, Pakistan's GDP recorded a 5.8% growth in FY21 and 6.1% growth in FY22. The report highlighted that the GDP of Pakistan was estimated to have contracted in the following FY23. The report added that the flood in Pakistan caused heavy damage to the country, resulting in billions of dollars of external debts and $125 billion of liabilities, with the country tried meeting 25 billion of its external debt payments from July. As per the report, the $3 billion programme from IMF (International Monetary Fund) is is also about to end in March; on the other hand, its foreign exchange reserves stand at $8 billion.

