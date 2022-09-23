Tata Consultancy Services has asked its employees to work in office through an email. An internal email shared with employees says that it is mandatory for all to work from office at least three days a week. The respective managers of each department will prepare a roster and the employees must work in office for at least three days in a week.

The mail further reads “Adherence to rostering is mandatory and will be tracked. "Needless to mention, any non-compliance will be taken seriously, and administrative measures may be applied.”

Senior employees of TCS have been working from office for a while now and customers are also visiting the TCS offices, the mail says.

As of now, TCS hasn't specified a date when the new rules will go into effect but employees have been advised to contact their managers to know about the arrangements made for their project as per the new working plan.

A TCS spokesperson speaking to TOI said that the company, in line with its 25x25 model, is moving in a phased manner to get its employees back to office.

TCS had announced a new 25/25 model in 2021, to be implemented by 2025 whereby only a quarter of the company’s half a million employees would be required to work from office at any given point and would spend only a quarter of their time in office.

However for now remote working cannot be the sole work arrangement and the company wants all employees to return to the office before it transitions to the new model in phases.

TCS had previously asked employees to return to their home locations. Last month it asked senior employees to start working from office.

