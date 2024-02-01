New Delhi, February 1: Markets are in the green before the Interim Budget 2024 with the Sensex up more than 200 points. Sensex is trading at 72,025.83 points up by 273.72 points. Shares of Powergrid are up by more than 4 per cent, Maruti by 4 per cent, NTPC by 2 per cent.

V. K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said while both the Fed decision and the Budget will influence the market today, the focus will be on the Budget. Union Budget 2024: Markets Turn Highly Volatile After Firm Opening Ahead of Interim Budget Session.

Even though the interim Budget is expected to be largely a vote on account with "no sensational announcements", the Prime Minister's statement on Thursday that it will be a "blueprint of intent" has aroused expectations that there will be some significant indications of what is likely to come in the full Budget and beyond. This will keep the market focused on the Budget.

The 1.61 per cent sell-off in the S&P 500 yesterday was in disappointment that rate cut will not happen in March. But the Fed chief's comment that the economy is doing well with 3.1 per cent GDP growth in 2023, low 3.7 per cent unemployment and consumer price inflation declining to 2.6 per cent augurs well for the market, going forward, he said. Paytm Shares Crash 20 Percent to Lower Circuit as RBI Puts Restrictions on Its Payments Bank.

Sectoral and stock-specific moves in response to budget proposals will hog the limelight today. But long-term investors should not be carried by the dramatic moves today and may focus on high quality stocks with good long-term growth prospects, he added.

