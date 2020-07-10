Abhishek Bachchan has now added 'A' to his name. The actor goes by Abhishek A Bachchan in the credits of his recent web series, Breathe Into The Shadows and we aren't the only ones who have noticed his name change. Twitterverse is currently noticing and discussing Jr Bachchan's name change and there's only positivity all around. Abhishek A Bachchan obviously stands for Abhishek Amitabh Bachchan and the recent addition has only garnered positive reactions from his fans. Breathe Into the Shadows: Twitterati is Impressed With Abhishek Bachchan's Web Debut, Hail all the Performances.

While the reason behind his inclusion is still not known, we are glad and support his decision wholeheartedly. This is probably the first time when Jr Bachchan has added his father's initials to his name and we wonder what prompted his decision. Nonetheless, Twitterati is noticing his new name in the credits of Breathe Into the Shadows and here's how they are reacting to it. Breathe Into The Shadows Review: Here’s What Critics Are Saying About Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh’s Thriller Series On Amazon Prime!

Yes, it is the First Time

This is probably the first time ever @juniorbachchan has been credited as “Abhishek A. Bachchan” on screen. 😲 — Nitish Murthy (@NiTiSHmurthy) July 9, 2020

Everyone's Appreciating His Decision

Point no 1: It's Abhishek A Bachchan this time. I like! 🤓 @juniorbachchan Point no 2: What a hero-waali entry @TheAmitSadh 🤩#okbye Back to #BreatheIntoTheShadows — Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) July 9, 2020

Fans and Admirers are Happy In Fact

.@juniorbachchan's name appears as Abhishek A. Bachchan for the first time in opening credits of season 2 of #Breathe. Wishing Jr. B all the best for his new innings. Can't wait to see what's behind the #shadows. — Piyush Mishra (@Piyush_Mishra87) July 9, 2020

Abhishek Be Like: Ma Life Ma Rules

So now @juniorbachchan is officially ABHISHEK A BACHCHAN .. NAME CHANGED pic.twitter.com/g3rLRzQDYM — GURU FILMY (@Filmyboy3) July 9, 2020

That's How His Name Reads in the Credits

It Can Be Anyone But Why Care?

Abhishek Aishwarya Bachchan Abhishek Amitabh Bachchan Abhishek Aradhya Bachchan What is that "A" this is some Sherlock level Stuff. Who is that A https://t.co/RzaTmKWLcm — . (@TheTweets0fAbby) July 10, 2020

Audiences are Already Referring to Him as Abhishek A Bachchan

@juniorbachchan My Best Wishes to Mr ABHISHEK A BACHCHAN for BREATHE. Streaming Now on Amazon Prime. God Bless U — Dr Sachin K Rastogi (@sachinkrastogi) July 9, 2020

From his debut with Refugee in 2000 to his last release, Manmarziyaan in 2018, AB Jr had never used his father's initials in his name. But this instance for his digital debut certainly makes his decision a lot more special.

