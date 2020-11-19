Struggling actor Akshat Utkarsh died by suicide on September 29 at his flat in Andheri. At the time of his death, he was sharing it with his room mate who found him hanging from the ceiling and informed the police. While a case of accidental death was registered by the Amboli police, Akshat's family had stated that he was murdered. Akshat Utkarsh, Bollywood Actor From Bihar Dies in Mumbai, Family Claims It’s a Murder.

However, months after Akshat's suicide, the Amboli police have registered an FIR undersections of murder and another section. An ANI tweet read, "Actor Akshat Utkarsh death case: Mumbai's Amboli Police registers FIR u/s 302 (punishment for murder) & 34 (acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) - initially registered as 'Zero FIR' by Bihar police. Mumbai Police had first registered accidental death report"

Actor Akshat Utkarsh death case: Mumbai's Amboli Police registers FIR u/s 302 (punishment for murder) & 34 (acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) - initially registered as 'Zero FIR' by Bihar police. Mumbai Police had first registered accidental death report

On November 18, 2020, the Amboli police arrested a strugglogh actress and her sister for killing Akshat Utkasrh. A report in Hindustan Times read, "Chaudhary (Akshat's father Vijaykant) in his complaint has alleged that a struggling actor who was a friend of Akshat wanted to marry him. But when he refused to marry her, she with the help of her sister killed him."

