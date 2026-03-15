Mumbai, March 15: Actress Kareena Kapoor penned a lovely birthday wish for her 'favourite girl' Alia Bhatt. Bebo decided to send a lot of love to her sister-in-law on her special day, calling her 'Gold'. Dropping a stunning picture posing with the 'Highway' actress on her Instagram Stories, Kareena shared, "Happy Birthday favourite girl (red heart emoji) You are Gold...(red heart emoji) Love you lots (Rainbow emoji) @aliabhatt. (sic)" Alia Bhatt Birthday: From ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to ‘RRR’, 5 Highest-Grossing Movies of National Award-Winning Actress and Where To Watch Them Online.

As Alia turned a year older on Sunday, birthday wishes have been pouring in for her on social media. Her mother and veteran actress, Soni Razdan, also wished her baby girl using the following words, "Happy Birthday to a very special girl, our baby girl, our life....You are the most generous, kind and loving soul — and always have been. " Wishing the best for her daughter dear, she went on to add, "They say that in life you receive what you give to others. May you receive all that goodness and so much more in return. May you continue to inspire us, and everyone whose life you touch, with your warmth and your beautiful spirit. And may your tribe always grow. Love you to the moon the stars and back again …(sic)". ‘Wuthering Heights’ vs ‘Jab We Met’: Did Margot Robbie Copy Kareena Kapoor’s Look and Dance Step? Fans Think So (Watch Video).

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt also penned on the photo-sharing app, "My anchor, my lifelong co-conspirator in this strange, beautiful life - you are woven into every good thing I know. Happy birthday my". Other members from the film fraternity also used social media to wish the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress. Actress Kriti Sanon dropped a picture with the birthday star from the time the two shared the National Award for 'Best Actress'. Her birthday note for Alia went, "Looking back at one of my most precious moments which I'm glad I got to share with you! Sending you a big warm hug...May you make many precious and beautiful memories this year!!"

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