Ameen Sayani is alive. After rumours about India's celebrated radio presenter's death surfaced online, his son Rajil Sayani had to issue a clarification. Rajil used Ameen's Facebook page to share his father's latest picture where he is watching TV. "Ameen Sayani enjoying TV this evening 31st August 2020 at 10 pm. He's been home since 16th March," he wrote, alongside the pic. Ameen seems to be watching an old Hindi film on the TV. His close to 10,000 followers on the FB page heaved a sigh of relief with the post, with many commenting their love for the man and his trademark voice. Mumtaz Death Hoax: Yesteryear Bollywood Actress Dismisses Death Rumours With a Video Message, Says 'I'm Alive'.

Ameen shot to national fame with Radio Ceylon and Binaka Geethamala. His previous public appearance was at an event organised by Mumbai Press Club on the occasion of Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary in October 2019. At the event, he had said about being influenced by Father of the Nation. Laila Majnu Star Avinash Tiwary Slams Portal That Shared His Death News (Read Tweet).

Sayani, now 87, hosted his first show on radio in 1952 on Radio Ceylon. "When the British left Ceylon, they had donated powerful short-wave radio transmitters that had belonged to Mountbatten's South-East Asia Command to the people of Colombo. Ceylon took them and created commercial radio services in four languages: Sinhalese, English, Tamil and Hindi. The Hindi programmes proved to be quite popular," Sayani said in an interview.

"This was propelled to new heights when India's new Minister for Information and Broadcasting, B V Keskar, had for some unknown reason banned all Hindi film songs from AIR. Thousands of great 78-rpm records were disposed of. No announcer was allowed to smile and some of those who had excelled in their sections were transferred to unfamiliar sections about which they were quite ignorant! Within three to four months, AIR's listenership began to dwindle, and Radio Ceylon began to boom," Sayani added.

