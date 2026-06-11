Amid INR 370 Biryani Row, Sejal Pawar Apologises Over Remarks on Male Body Parts at Pranit More’s Show; Netizens Slam Her Response (Watch Video)

A new firestorm has engulfed comedian Pranit More's live crowdwork show, with Mumbai-based doctor Sejal Pawar at its epicentre. Pawar is facing intense criticism after a clip of her remarks about male cadavers went viral on social media platforms around June 10, 2026. The controversy, which saw Dr. Pawar discussing and joking about the private parts of male cadavers during medical training, has since prompted a public apology from her, delivered via Instagram. Who Is Sejal Pawar? All About Female Doctor Facing Backlash Over Comment on Male Corpses’ Private Parts at Pranit More’s Show.

Dr Sejal Pawar Issues Apology Over Controversial Remarks

The viral clip, which began circulating extensively around June 10, 2026, captured Dr Sejal Pawar, reportedly linked to Mumbai's KEM Hospital, sharing a startling anecdote during an audience interaction segment of Pranit More's stand-up performance. She recounted how she and her female colleagues would sometimes make light of and compare the sizes of male cadavers' private parts in a medical setting. These comments, made in a public entertainment forum, quickly drew condemnation for their perceived insensitivity and disregard for medical ethics.

As public outrage mounted, Pawar released a video message and a written statement to address the situation directly, explicitly refusing to defend her statements.

"I just wanted to come here and say I am very sorry. I said a very wrong thing. I am so sorry about that," Pawar said in her video message. "Maine aisa kabhi intentionally nahi socha thaa ki main woh cheez bolungi (I never intentionally thought that I would say something like that)."

Sejal Pawar Issues Pubic Apology After Facing Backlash Over Controversial Statement During Pranit Mores Shiw

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amir sam (@brea.knews21)

In a separate written post on her Instagram account, Pawar reiterated her regret and emphasised that impact matters more than intent.

"I genuinely want to address a clip from a recent video that has been circulating. Having watched it back, I completely understand why people were upset by what I said. The topic is a sensitive one, and my comments came across in a way they shouldn't have," she wrote. "I'm not here to justify what was said or explain it away. I take responsibility for it."

Sejal Pawar Issues Apology Note on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sejal Pawar (@_sejalpwr_)

Pawar added that as a student, the incident has served as a critical learning experience, prompting her to reflect on how she communicates regarding sensitive subjects that deserve greater respect.

Netizens Demand Accountability Amidst Online Storm

The remarks by Dr Sejal Pawar immediately triggered strong reactions across various social media platforms, with netizens swiftly condemning her comments and questioning the ethical boundaries of humour. Many users expressed outrage, highlighting that her statements constituted a severe breach of the dignity and respect owed to deceased bodies in the medical field, often likened to a 'Cadaveric Oath'.

Netizens React to Sejal Pawar's Apology Video

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

A significant portion of the online debate centred on the perceived double standards in accountability, especially in comparison to the preceding 'INR 370 Biryani' controversy. Social media users questioned whether Dr Pawar would face consequences similar to those faced by Himanshu Jangra.

The 'INR 370 Biryani' Shadow Lingers

Dr Sejal Pawar's controversy unfolded just as the internet was still reeling from another contentious moment from Pranit More's show – the 'INR 370 Biryani' row. In that incident, an audience member named Himanshu Jangra made misogynistic remarks, implying entitlement to physical intimacy after spending approximately INR 370 on a date. Pranit More Show Controversy: Doctor Sejal Pawar Remark on Male Corpse’s Private Parts Sparks Fresh Controversy (Watch Video).

This earlier controversy led to widespread backlash, resulting in Jangra's termination from his job and Pranit More deactivating his Instagram account due to sustained criticism over his audience interactions. The proximity of these two incidents from the same platform has intensified the scrutiny on the content and conduct promoted on such shows, sparking a broader conversation about ethics, accountability, and professional responsibility.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Sejal Pawar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).