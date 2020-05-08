Arun Gawli's Daughter Yogita Gets Married To Marathi Actor Akshay Waghmare Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Yogita Gawli, Akshay Waghmare (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mafia don Arun Gulabrao Gawli's second daughter Yogita recently got married to Marathi actor, Akshay Waghmare. The couple had an intimate wedding amid the coronavirus lockdown restrictions. The wedding took place at Dagdi Chawl in Saat Rasta area of Mahalaxmi, in a very hush-hush manner. The pictures of the newly-wed couple surfaced online in no time. The family was seen posing for the photograph wearing the masks. Arun Gawli Sentence Term: Bombay High Court Confirms Life Imprisonment For Mumbai's Infamous Don.

Geeta Gawli, the eldest child of Arun Gawli and a three-time corporator, told Mumbai Mirror, "It was strictly a family affair. Only close family members and some well wishers were present at the occasion." They got married in the temple of Shri Shambhunarayan which is located inside the chawl itself. The couple earlier shared the pictures of their haldi ceremony as well.

She also revealed that not many family members were present from each's side. While the Gawli family members were all there, from the groom's side, only his parents graced the wedding. Explaining about the wedding feast, she told the tabloid, "The food was cooked right close to the temple and the spread was simple and traditional." The wedding was scheduled for March 29 following a lavish reception in a five-star hotel. However, now they are planning to host the reception only after the lockdown. The couple soon took off for Pune after their wedding rituals and feast. Akshay is known for his acting stint in films like Hou De Jarasa Ushir (2013), Youth Badal Ghadvaychi Takad (2016) and Bedhadak (2018).