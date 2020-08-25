Netflix has launched the first explosive trailer for the upcoming, even more explosive, docu-series, Bad Boy Billionaires India. The series will follow the rise and fall of the four of the ex-billionaires in India. Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy, and Byrraju Ramalinga Raju are the centre of this series. The trailer shows us footage from the glamourous past of Mallya. Nirav, Subrata, and Byrraju also get their due happy moments. The happiness cuts into total chaos, as footage of the downfall, takes over the screen. Lucifer Season 5 Review: Even A Double Dose of Tom Ellis Isn't Enough To Save This Netflix Show From Being A Bummer!

Subrata ran a Ponzi scheme, which is rightly called out as a pyramid scheme in the trailer. Mallya borrowed massive sums of money add more planes to Kingfisher fleet. He also asked for the uniforms to be red in colour. Nirav laundered money he borrowed from a public bank. Ramalinga, admitted to embezzlement, and was convicted of corporate fraud leading to the collapse of Satyam Computers. Cuties Controversy: Netflix Apologises for Inappropriate and Sexualised Promotion for Film About Pre-Teen Girls.

The official synopsis of the show reads, "What would you do to make it to the top? To build an empire? To maintain an image? Bad Boy Billionaires answers just that. Dive into the stories of India’s most infamous billionaires- Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy, and Byrraju Ramalinga Raju as they plan, plot and maneuver through their rises and falls. Watch as insiders and experts discuss what made these men genius and, in some cases, the greatest conmen."

Watch The First Trailer For Bad Boy Billionaires India Here:

With Bad Boy Billionaires India, Netflix is not waiting for a build-up. The trailer dropped today and the series will roll out on the streamer on September 2. In just a week from now. Either the streamer is too confident of the product or the polar opposite.

