Global icon Priyanka Chopra is going places! She is an inspiration to many women out there and seems like the actress is all set to add one more feather to her hat. Sister Parineeti Chopra took to her Twitter and shared something that'll surely surprise PeeCee fans. As he desi girl's name is part of BAFTA's longlists for its 2021 Film Awards which after further scanner will lead to final nominations. She has bagged the spot for The White Tiger in supporting actress role. An elated Pari teased fans with the same news and Priyanka was quick to reply. The White Tiger Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav’s Film 'Roars' As Per The Critics.

Apart from this sisterly love on the micro-blogging site, it's indeed a proud moment for the Chopras and Jonas. Parineeti in quite a fun way wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen MEET MY BAFTA LONGLIST SISTER! I meaaaaan Can’t wait for this to happen!". To which PC replied, "You’re a cutie tishuuuu! Love u," along with fingers crossed emoji. The list features names like Niamh Algar, Kosar, Olivia Colman and more. The White Tiger Movie Review: Priyanka Chopra-Rajkummar Rao’s Netflix Film Draws Its Strength From Its Nihilism and Adarsh Gourav’s Ferocious Performance (LatestLY Exclusive).

Ladies and gentlemen MEET MY BAFTA LONGLIST SISTER! I meaaaaan 🤩🤩 Can’t wait for this to happen! @priyankachopra #TheWhiteTiger pic.twitter.com/jxyKWGdOQy — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) February 4, 2021

Congratulations to team The White Tiger and Priyanka Chopra for this one. Talking about the film, Priyanka plays the role of an NRI with a different opinion then the regular society and is in a constant state of compromise. Helmed by Ramin Bahrani's it also stars Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. Stay tuned!

