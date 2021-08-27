Dominic Nicholson aka Bagzamilleon is a prime example of someone who can get multiple bags. With his song Watch Me Jump streaming at over 150k on digital platforms; he's just getting started. Bagzamilleon is more of a mogul because rapping isn't the only bag he secures. He is a Credit Expert and Social Media Presence Guru. He has worked with some prominent names in our history like Dame Dash; who paved the way for many mastermind individuals like himself. Bagzamilleon prides himself in showing others the way.

Originally a New York native with a troubled past, Bagzamilleon was just a kid living a normal childhood when one unfortunate day came and he had accidentally shot his brother with a 38 calibre gun. Not able to deal with the trauma of his mistake, he took to the streets where a life of crime surrounded him. While in the midst of this growth, he was able to rise from the depths of his past by coming under the wings of Damon Dash and running social media accounts for various artists. Bagzamilleon was able to release music on two of Damon Dash's mixtapes which also helped elevate his music career.

As Bagz began to make his way through the industry, he also learned the art of credit building and generational wealth. Bagzamilleon is an expert in financial stability and leveraging a healthy credit score. He teaches other young artists who come his way to be financially literate and make strategic choices when spending and investing money.

Now with his bag right, Bagzamilleon is ready to take the industry by storm, with his single "Watch Me Jump"! A music video is due to release late summer and more from his growing catalogue will be on the way. Stay tuned and follow the grind on his social media @BAGZAMILLEON.